Review: COSMO ST. CHARLES IS DEAD AND SOMEONE IN THIS ROOM KILLED HIM Premieres at B St. Theatre

An interactive whodunit with comedy, intrigue, and love triangles? Yes, please! Nicole Zimmerer’s captivating new play, Cosmo St. Charles is Dead & Someone in This Room Killed Him, was a finalist at the 2022 B Street New Comedies Festival and is currently thrilling audiences with its world premiere at the B Street Theatre.

Mac Marlowe (Dave Pierini) is a grizzled private eye who is down on his luck and frustrated by his lack of inspiration in his current case. He is trying to determine who killed famed archaeologist Cosmo St. Charles (John Lamb), but the possibilities are numerous. Is it his niece, Avis (Delaney Feener)? She’s an intriguing and mysterious government operative who is harboring secrets about her career and motivations. Could it be his wife, the alluring and ambitious Victoria (Meher Mistry)? His assistant, Imogene (Stephanie Altholz), could be tired of having her genius stifled while taking on his responsibilities. Perhaps he owes too much money to the wrong people. Could fellow “archaeologist” Dutch (Peter Story) actually be someone else sent to teach St. Charles a lesson?

You’ll have to come see the show to find out who the culprit is. With the help of the audience and some impressive improv, Marlowe whittles down the suspects until only one remains. As always, the B St. cast is superb. They bring Zimmerer’s sharp writing to life and surpass the best of noir. Part “Choose Your Own Adventure” and part “Clue,” Cosmo St. Charles is Dead is an interactive delight filled with fun and fantastic twists. This is one you don’t want to miss!

Cosmo St. Charles is Dead & Someone in This Room Killed Him plays at the B St. Theatre through April 7th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers