Review: COME FROM AWAY at Broadway At Music Circus

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There are certain moments in history that become permanently etched into our memories. Years later, we can still recall where we were, who we were with, and how we first learned that something extraordinary had happened. September 11, 2001, is one of those moments, perhaps the most unforgettable of them all. Despite the devastation of that day, there were also remarkable instances of generosity and humanity. Come From Away tells one of those stories. The newest production at Broadway at Music Circus honors the people that chose compassion over fear, and commemorates the 25th anniversary with music and art, two of our most effective weapons against darkness.

At its heart, Come From Away is a celebration of kindness. Inspired by actual events, the musical recounts what happened when 38 international flights were diverted to the tiny Newfoundland community of Gander after the terrorist attacks closed U.S. airspace. Nearly 7,000 passengers suddenly found themselves stranded in a town that wasn’t prepared for them, but the people of Gander responded with open doors and open hearts, providing food, shelter, and friendship to strangers who came from away. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical debuted on Broadway in 2017, earning seven Tony Award nominations and a win for Best Direction of a Musical.

A story like this calls for an unconventional set. Suitcases double as airline seats, and projections transport us to the wild and unfamiliar world of Gander. The round is a versatile playing space that changes the stage into everything from a pub and Tim Hortons to a school and the cargo space of an airplane. The 12-member ensemble moves with impressive fluidity, creating new locations and characters almost instantaneously. The music is infectious, and the crowd-pleasing "Screech In" is particularly rousing.

The cast is as adaptable as the scenery. Each performer shifts effortlessly between Newfoundlander and American, with several also portraying passengers from other countries. Christopher D. Betts’ precise direction guides an ensemble who brings humanity to the characters. They don’t pretend that September 11 wasn’t horrific. Instead, they find a way to acknowledge fear, prejudice, and grief without allowing those emotions to overtake the show. That balance is one of the show's greatest strengths. The book could easily become heavy, but Come From Away continually finds moments of humor right when things seem to become too much. Jen Perry’s Beulah and Dan’yelle Williamson’s Hannah resort to bad jokes when the subject matter becomes tough, and it works. The mood is lightened, and the show can go on.

Mr. Rogers famously encouraged people to "look for the helpers." Come From Away offers that same reminder on a grand scale. The story isn’t necessarily about the day of September 11, but the goodness that followed. It’s about celebrating who we all were on September 12.

Come From Away plays at Broadway at Music Circus through September 20th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of COME FROM AWAY at the UC Davis Health Pavilion, September 11 - 20, 2026. Photo by Charr Crail.

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