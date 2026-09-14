PINOCCHIO to Make Debut with Storytellers Family Theater
The performance uses improvisation and commedia dell'arte techniques to engage young audiences at Rocklin Parks & Recreation.
Placer Repertory Theater has announced that its Storytellers Family Theater will present Pinocchio on Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m. in the Parkview Room of Rocklin Parks & Rec in Johnson-Springview Park.
Trained performers use improv and commedia dell'arte techniques to turn storytelling into interactive theater. The performance is appropriate for students from TK through grade 6 and their families, as patrons can engage from their seats or volunteer to join the professional actors onstage.
Storytellers Family Theater will also present Gingerbread Boy on October 17 at 1:30 p.m. in Roseville.
Both performances are geared toward TK-grade 6 students and adults, with a runtime of 45-60 minutes. Discount tickets purchased online are $15 for general audience and $10 for students. At-the-door pricing is $20 for general audience and $15 for students.
Event Details
Pinocchio: Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m., Parkview Room, Rocklin Parks & Rec, Johnson-Springview Park, Rocklin
Gingerbread Boy: October 17 at 1:30 p.m., Roseville
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