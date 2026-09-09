Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

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Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Categories

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Best Dance Production

Best Direction Of A Musical

Best Direction Of A Play

Best Ensemble

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Best Musical

Best New Play Or Musical

Best Performer In A Musical

Best Performer In A Play

Best Play

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Favorite Local Theatre

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