Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Categories
- Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Aftershock Festival – 4 Day Pass
Discovery Park (10/01-10/01)
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Peter Pan Goes Wrong
The Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park (8/21-9/20)
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The Thanksgiving Play
The East Sonora Theatre (10/09-11/01)
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DRACULA on Tour
Loomis Veterans Memorial Hall (9/24-9/24)
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The Ghosts of Smithfield House
Resurrection Theatre (10/09-10/31)
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Mean Girls
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/06-11/29)
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Frozen
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/25-7/18)
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2026 Holiday Hits with a Splash of Sass! - Slay Bells & Sequins
Memorial Auditorium (12/05-12/05)
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Shrek the Musical
The Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park (11/20-12/20)
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Honk Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (3/13-4/04)