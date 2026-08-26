Video: HAIRSPRAY Star Kaitlyn Louise Smith Talks Playing Tracy Turnblad
The actress reflects on what her character has taught her during the show's run.
A new video from Sacramento Music Circus turns the spotlight on Kaitlyn Louise Smith, who stars as Tracy Turnblad in the company's current production of HAIRSPRAY. The clip focuses on Smith's personal connection to the role, with the actress sharing how Tracy's outlook has influenced her outside the theater as well as on stage.
HAIRSPRAY follows Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teenager in 1960s America who sets her sights on dancing her way onto a local television show.
The video quotes a line attributed to the character that Smith highlights as central to her performance: 'Eat some breakfast, change the world.' Smith describes drawing inspiration from Tracy as she brings the role to life for Sacramento audiences.
HAIRSPRAY is running at the UC Davis Health Pavilion through August 30, as part of Broadway Sacramento's 75th anniversary celebration.
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