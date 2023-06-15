Review: COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Collectively Entertains at Big Idea Theatre

Playing Until July 1

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation Photo 2 Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation
Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep Photo 3 Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep
MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July Photo 4 MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July

Review: COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Collectively Entertains at Big Idea Theatre

Pearl clutchers, be warned. There’s a new show in town, and you might want to cover your ears. This isn’t for the easily offended, but it is bawdy, hilarious, and altogether relatable. Jen Silverman’s Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties is a bold look at what it means to be female. Collective awakening might be a more apt description, as these 5 women (all named Betty), explore new ideas together.

Betty 1 (Lindsey Ahern) is a tightly-wound, rich, and bored New York socialite who purposely watches the news to provoke her anxiety. She hosts a dinner party with guests Betty 2 (Selina Bender), who is a naïve housewife, and Betty 3 (Iris Garcia), a Sephora employee with a penchant for saying the word pussy. A lot. While Betty 1 insists on proper table etiquette, which does not include using slang for body parts, Betty 2 decides to host her own dinner party in an attempt to make friends. Attending this get-together are Betty 3 and Betty 4 (Sunny Crego), who are best friends and about as different from Betty 2’s suburban hair bow-wearing, Ladies’ Home Journal-reading, casserole-making self as you can get. In fact, Betty 3 tries to get everyone in touch with their feminine selves, deeming Betty 2 too uptight and giving her a hand mirror with instructions on how to scrutinize her feline parts. Betty 3 also laments her lot in life, for working at Sephora isn’t her destiny. She thinks she finds it after a free trip to the “thea-tah”, as she tells Betty 4, and sets out to stage her own “original” production, which is a rip off of Pyramus and Thisbe or, as she calls it, "Burmese and Frisbee." Meanwhile, Betty 5 (Kate Pratt) is busy working on her truck and training at her boxing gym, content to take a break from womanizing, when Betty 1 walks in. Betty 1 is looking for an outlet through which to focus her anger since her philandering husband is never around. What she finds instead is an unlikely source of comfort and attraction.

Collective Rage isn’t a complaint, it’s a celebration. The phenomenal actors visibly enjoy the content and deliver it with a vigor that holds the audience captive. They show us what rebirth is, whether it be that of a career, marriage, identity, or finding yourself to be made of such vibrant colors that you can’t tear your eyes away from a mirror. After all, it’s really what we’re all searching for, right? Self-love, acceptance, and some really great thea-tah.

Collective Rage plays at Big Idea Theatre through July 1. More information and tickets may be found at BigIdeaTheatre.org.

Photo credit: C. Banks




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Review: Its One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Ci Photo
Review: It's One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus

It’s officially summer stock season! Kicking off my favorite time of the year is Broadway at Music Circus’ production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Its Broadway premiere in 2014 garnered seven Tony Award nominations, with two wins for Best Leading Actress and Best Sound Design. While I tend to have a healthy reservation of jukebox musicals, Beautiful puts that to rest with its strappy pace, feel-good music, and message of empowerment.

2
Review: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates Love Photo
Review: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates Love

Over fifty years after the first Pride march in 1970, we can be proud of the strides made in the fight for equity and inclusion. Education and outreach play a large part in shedding antiquated and harmful attitudes, which is what Jacob Gutierrez Montoya spearheaded with his latest creation. His Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) kicked off Pride month with a joyful celebration of love at the Sofia. Pride at the Sofia featured many LGBTQ artists who shared their experiences, art, and love with the community to spread their messages of hope and change.

3
Sierra Stages to Present GUYS AND DOLLS at The Nevada Theatre in July Photo
Sierra Stages to Present GUYS AND DOLLS at The Nevada Theatre in July

Gambling gangsters, missionary dolls, and saucy showgirls take the stage in Sierra Stages production of Guys and Dolls, running from July 13 - August 5 at The Nevada Theatre.

4
MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July Photo
MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July

Sacramento Shakespeare Festival returns to in-person performances with Macbeth by William Shakespeare, from July 7 through July 23. Macbeth opens Friday, July 7 at 7:30 pm, and also performs on July 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 pm, and July 9, 16, and 23 at 2:00 pm.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... (read more about this author)

Review: It's One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music CircusReview: It's One Fine Day to See BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus
Review: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates LoveReview: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates Love
Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory SensationReview: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation
Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra RepInterview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical
Woodland Opera House (6/16-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You