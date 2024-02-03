Review: AMERICAN FAST Lights the Beam at Capital Stage

The production runs through February 25th.

By: Feb. 03, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre Photo 3 Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre
Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento Photo 4 Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento

Review: AMERICAN FAST Lights the Beam at Capital Stage

Capital Stage is starting the new year off with a winner. American Fast, by Kareem Fahmy, is making its Sacramento premiere and running through February. Its themes of competition, self-reflection, and navigating relationships are particularly relevant, as many immigrants struggle to honor familial traditions while finding their own way in contemporary society.

Khady Salama (Victoria Nassif) is one such individual. She has trained her entire life for a career in basketball, and now is her moment to shine. She has led her team to the NCAA Finals and is poised to be the one to watch during the tournament. However, her coach (Atim Udoffia) laments that women’s sports are overlooked. To ensure that the whole world is watching her team, the coach, with the help of Khady’s mother, Suzan (Rula Gardenier), thrusts Khady into the spotlight as an unwilling poster child of Islam.

The tournament falls during Ramadan, a month of worship in Islam that is marked by fasting from sunrise to sunset. Suzan and Coach announce on national television that Khady, being a devout Muslim, will be fasting in observance of the holiday. No food or water, even during game days. The attention it generates appeals to Khady’s narcissistic side, but the pressure of being a perfect role model does not. The stress bleeds into her relationship with her boyfriend, Gabe (Vernon Lewis), and she has to make some tough decisions about what is most important to her. To make matters worse, her mother has come to ensure that Khady adheres to her fasting. They must work through some old wounds before they can move toward a relationship based on mutual respect. Can Khady flesh out who she really is from what everyone else expects of her?

Nassif and Gardenier are wholly believable as they perform their intricate pas de deux in an evolving and complicated mother/daughter relationship. Nassif brings Khady to life with a fire to succeed at all costs and a decidedly determined persona. Gardenier also adopts that determination, but hers has a singular focus tempered with the gentle love that only a mother can express. Tall and arresting, Udoffia is perfectly cast as a basketball coach. Her appearance and attitude are a winning, no-nonsense combination. Lewis expertly expresses a patient and accommodating boyfriend, until he is pushed to his limit. The cast is brilliantly directed by Benjamin T. Ismail, whose projects seem to take on a life of their own with illuminating introspection.

American Fast is a champion, even if you don’t like basketball. Great acting, a smart script, and its lightning-fast pace make it a must-see. You might even be inspired to catch some March Madness.

American Fast plays at Capital Stage through February 25th. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento Photo
Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento

Some powerful Tudor women have taken Sacramento by storm; Six of them, to be exact. The former wives of Henry VIII have come back from the dead to tell their side of the story in this powerful musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow and Moss first took the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, while they were still students at Cambridge University. It ended up generating interest and, after a successful West End run, officially opened on Broadway in 2021. Not surprisingly, it won two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. It successfully elevates the helpless and tragic queens to enlightened feminists who are taking back their power and giving Henry a very 21st century kick to the curb.

2
Placer Repertory Theater Performs FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN AND THE MONSTER This Month Photo
Placer Repertory Theater Performs FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN AND THE MONSTER This Month

H.M. Milner’s celebrated 1826 melodrama Frankenstein or The Man and The Monster is being performed by Placer Repertory Theater February 16 through 24 in Rocklin, CA. 

3
Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere Photo
Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere

As part of its West Coast Premiere, Harris Center For The Arts will present six performances of MYSTIC PIZZA. 

4
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre

Championing new works can be a risky undertaking, but B St. Theatre’s dedication to the cause continues to pay off. Kicking off the 2024 season is Rescue Me, a finalist in the 2022 B Street New Comedies Festival.  It is penned by two B Street fixtures, Tara Sissom-Pittaro and Peter Story, who infuse humor with introspection into two outwardly opposite individuals.

From This Author - Courtney Symes

Courtney Symes is a long-time theatre aficionado who has been writing for BroadwayWorld since 2017. She has been active in theatre and youth organizations in her community. After trying law schoo... (read more about this author)

Review: AMERICAN FAST Lights the Beam at Capital StageReview: AMERICAN FAST Lights the Beam at Capital Stage
Review: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway SacramentoReview: SIX Scores a Perfect Ten at Broadway Sacramento
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street TheatreReview: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway SacramentoReview: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Placer County Railroad War of 1864 and FRANKENSTEIN in Sacramento Placer County Railroad War of 1864 and FRANKENSTEIN
Parkview Event Room, Johnson-Springview Park (2/16-2/24)Tracker PHOTOS
An Honest Apology in Sacramento An Honest Apology
EPIC Bible College (2/14-3/10)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
High School Musical in Sacramento High School Musical
Harris Center for the Arts (2/16-2/25)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)VIDEOS
American Fast in Sacramento American Fast
Capital Stage (1/24-2/25)PHOTOS
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Come From Away in Sacramento Come From Away
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
Cabaret Night in Sacramento Cabaret Night
3000 Miles Off Broadway (2/08-2/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You