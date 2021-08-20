Placer Repertory Theater's August COLLAB Delves Into the Mind of Scott Charles In-Person at The Rockstar Music Academy

Placer Repertory Theater's ColLABoration LAB on August 26 at 7 p.m. features a look into "From the Mind of Scott Charles," a pair of one-act original plays in progress.

Taking place in-person for the first time at The Rockstar Music Academy in Lincoln, the event will also be live-streamed via zoom for all to access.

Other presentations include performances by Dylan Johnston, Ali Chenari, Jennifer Bloomer, and Paulina Pino Rubio. The theme for the August 26 LAB is "Ripening," a lens which addresses the question of when a creative work is viewed as complete.

This month's hosts are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, and Spencer T Gayden, Placer Repertory Theater company member.

A partial line-up of performers, presenters, and organizations & creatives to be profiled include:

"From the Mind of Scott Charles" (live)

Paulina Pino Rubio, actor (live)

Ali Chenari, violinist (live)

Dylan Johnston, Guitarist (live)

Jennifer Bloomer, composer and musician (live)

Kevin Foster, actor/singer/author (live)

Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Placer Rep (PlacerRep.org) for the Zoom link. Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage / open mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021. Funded by a grant from the Arts Council of Placer County, participants register in advance via email (boxoffice@placerrep.org) for a presentation slot, and may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.