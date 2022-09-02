Placer Repertory Theater Presents the World Premiere of GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY

Placer Rep announces Ghosts of Placer County historic world premiere "The stories we tell say a great deal about who we are," says the formidable yet loveable Dr. Dessa Dagmar in Ghosts of Placer County, the world premiere Placer Repertory Theater production that performs the first two weeks of October on the Oakmont mainstage in Roseville.

Ghosts of Placer County, by T.S. Forsyth, is the story of key moments from 30 years in the life of Dr. Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey, while it also shares moments from nearly 200 years of Placer County history and is a history-in-the making event for both Placer Rep and Placer County.

"This play could be said to feature ghostly echoes, or perspective-taking and self definition, but to my mind it is about how individual and community history haunts us, and how we haunt history to define ourselves," said Forsyth. "But that sounds so dramatic and deeply pensive, while this drama is often quite charming and humorous." While the primary story follows Dr. Dagmar and her daughter, the play does acknowledge the contributions of many different peoples and cultures that make Placer County the place it is today, and it is performed by a talented group of early career to seasoned professional actors, including Anne Merino, Katherine Stroller, Kevin Foster, Brennan Villados, Judy Merrick and Matt Heyer.

Nearly a year of countywide research and script development are the foundation for this history-making play. Not only did the playwright collaboratively source historic material from museums, historical societies, archivists, educators, private citizens, government, nonprofit and civic organizations in more than ten population areas in Placer County, but Placer Rep also held eight stage readings of early versions of the script for audience feedback in Lincoln, Roseville, Rocklin, Foresthill, and Sacramento. "I particularly want to give a shout out to the Rocklin and Roseville Historical Societies, including archivist Sharalee Falzerano, Colfax Area Historical Society & Museum, the Placer County Archive & Research Center, Tamraloo Studios and Foresthill High School for their support," said Forsyth.

"This mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County is an historic event for Placer County and for Placer Repertory Theater. This production is not only Placer Rep's first multi-week mainstage world premiere, but also Placer County's first opportunity to have and support its own professional regional theater company," said Kevin Foster, Placer Rep Outreach Director and actor who portrays Kenny Greene in Ghosts.

"Together, Placer Rep, county organizations and residents are building a legacy. Please come join us and play a part in Placer County history-in-the-making. Meet the loveable but dysfunctional characters who will steal your heart as they depict triumphs and frailties, and share our community history," said Forsyth.

Tickets for the September 30 through October 8 production are NOW AVAILABLE on Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghosts-of-placer-county-tickets 408874423407

Placer Repertory Theater (https://PlacerRep.org) is a regional award-winning professional theater company that servers Placer County and the greater Sacramento metro area. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Placer Rep's mission is to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram: @PlacerRep, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel to access our digital recordings.