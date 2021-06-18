Placer Repertory Theater Presents ColLABoration LAB, June 24

Placer Repertory Theater's ColLABoration LAB on June 24 at 7 p.m. features the Rocklin and Roseville Historical Societies, Southern Pacific Railroad History Museum and author Sanjay R. Singhal with a new poem.

Other guests include Steve Pagano of The Rockstar Music Academy, "New Beginnings" actor Anthony Person, new Placer Rep company member Spencer T Gayden, and other area performing and visual artists and cultural organizations. Placer Rep's Teresa Stirling Forsyth, board president, will also profile the July 31st live theatrical event, "New Beginnings: A new work about the Historic Placer County Roundhouses," at which audience members are invited to provide feedback and NAME THAT PLAY.

The theme for the June 24 LAB is "The Promise of Bounty," a lens which focuses on creative growth, planning, toil and anticipation of bringing an artistic work to fruition. This month's hosts are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, and Spencer T Gayden, the new Digital & Social Media Director.

A partial line-up of performers, presenters, and organizations & creatives to be profiled include:

Kate Burton: I Am Theatre (video & discussion)

Sanjay R. Singhal (live) author and architect

Rocklin Historical Society

Steve Pagano, The Rockstar Music Academy, Founder

Roseville Historical Society

Southern Pacific Railroad History Museum

Placer Repertory Theater "New Beginnings" project

Anthony Person, actor

North Tahoe Arts (discussion)

Spencer T Gayden, performer / writer

Kevin Foster, (live) performer / writer

Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Placer Rep (PlacerRep.org) for the Zoom link. Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage / open mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021.

Funded by a grant from the Arts Council of Placer County, participants register in advance via email (boxoffice@placerrep.org) for a presentation slot, and may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.