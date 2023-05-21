Placer Rep to Host Artist Solomon Bassoff, Musicians, and More at May's LAB

Solomon Bassoff of Faducci will headline at Placer Rep's May 28 Collaboration LAB, joined by musicians, writers, comedians, designers and open stage performers and presenters, held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin.

Faducci's studio is located in the foothills of the California Sierra Nevada, featuring the sculptural artworks of Solomon Bassoff and Domenica Mottarella. These two artists focus on exploring the form and idea of cement to view it in new ways. Audiences may recognize one of their public art pieces, "On the Road to Extinction" which was displayed outside the Cameron Park Zoo. Through mosaics and cement, Faducci creates sculptures as public art, studio art, residential art and by private commission as they design garden art, architectural art and explore their media through sculpture. For more information, visit their website, Faducci.com.

"What I discovered when examining some of Faducci's prior creature sculptures is that every piece communicates. The subject depicted through sculpture shares a perspective or captures a specific thought, feeling or moment that is archetypal and evocative for the viewer," said T.S. Forsyth, event host for the May 28 Collaboration LAB. Forsyth is a former visual artist whose works displayed primarily in Northern California/SF galleries, and currently is the Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater.

From sculptural art, the May LAB turns the page to hear Letha Dawson share from her new work that is to be featured at a future Playwrights Collaborative, a new song is shared from singer/songwriter Matthew Kaiser and Craig Dunlap plays the guitar and sings an original song or two. A sneak-preview of the line-up so far for Collaboration LAB on Sunday, May 28 includes Solomon Bassoff - Headliner, Sculptor; Matthew Kaiser - Singer/Songwriter/Musician; Letha Dawson - Playwright/Composer; Craig Dunlap - Singer/Songwriter/Musician; Funny Robert - Comedian; and Matthew Heyer - Costume Designer.

After the pre-booked creatives present or perform, creatives from the audience are invited to occupy the open stage and present or promote their work or organization.

Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and allows for a large variety of presenters from poets, designers and musicians to visual and performing artists, crafters, cultural groups and comedians. Wine, beer, soft drinks are available for purchase, and Placer Rep provides a couple pizzas for the room.

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Presenters and audience members alike register for FREE on Eventbrite.com to ensure their seat at the live event. Registering also secures their eligibility for the monthly drawing for $100 in prizes (must be present onsite to win). May's prize sponsor is STARBUCKS COFFEE on Granite Drive in Rocklin. The monthly prize is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).

COLLABORATION LAB TEAM

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - Producing Artistic Director, LAB PRODUCER, MAY LAB HOST

With an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS in Business Management & Leadership, this former Silicon Valley high-tech VP and critically acclaimed professional director/playwright also plays the role of Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. Previously, the artistic director for two San Francisco theater companies and founder/board president of an economic & workforce development nonprofit organization for Santa Cruz County, her performing arts background includes international tours as an actor/singer/dancer, and director/playwright for national and international touring productions with renowned performing artists, such as Brenda Wong Aoki, and companies like Dell'Arte International. As an educator, she has instructed and directed at UC Davis, University of San Francisco, Shawnee State University, and other educational institutions. Projects on which Forsyth worked performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, Dallas Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theater, and many other renowned venues, and received Dramalogue Awards, Critics Circle Awards, Indy Award: Best Spoken Word Album, Broadway World Awards, the Gloria Burt Fellowship in Literature, as well as numerous grants from the NEA, NEH, CAC, ACPC and corporations. She is a member of the professional organizations: The Dramatists Guild, SDC Stage Directors & Choreographers, The Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE), TCG and NNPN/New Play Exchange.

SHIANNE DINGEMAN - LAB CO-HOST / Technician

With a B.A. in Films/Media Studies and a minor in Theater with a Directing concentration from U C Santa Barbara, Shianne is a new company member with Placer Repertory Theater as of 2023. Some of her favorite previous directing projects include Art/Work by Russell Leigh Sharman, South Lake Tahoe by Brian Otaño, and scenes from The Seagull by Anton Chekhov and Stupid F*cking Bird by Aaron Posner. Shianne graduated with honors in her major and looks forward to directing and administrating with Placer Repertory Theater.

MATT HEYER - COLOR COMMENTATOR

Graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he received his BFA in Theatre, Matthew won the Irene Ryan award for his ensemble work in 2018 and for his performance as Elliot in Completeness in 2019.His favorite mainstage productions include Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire, Charles in As You Like It, Thomas Putnam in The Crucible, and Shakespeare in The Bard on Broadway. Matt studied IPA and performs duties as a Dialect Coach for Placer Repertory Theater productions. As an actor, for Placer Rep in 2021, Matthew has played the characters George and Milo in From the Mind of Scott Charles, and the title role in "An Evening with Sherlock Holmes" featuring a new play based on The Sign of the Four by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In 2022,, Matt was part of the ensemble cast for Haunting History, and the ASM and Understudy for two roles in the mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County.

FUNNY ROBERT - Comedian

A graduate of the San Francisco Comedy College, Robert has performed throughout California, as well as in Reno, Las Vegas, and Austin, Texas. As an Emcee / comedian, he has hosted comedy shows, as well as open mic nights for professional clubs, and has been seen briefly on TV in Last Comic Standing. Among his favorite performances are his evening at The Improv in San Jose and performing as a featured comedian at Rooster T. Feathers in Sunnyvale. He draws his comedy from his family, work and the comic-tragedy that is the human existence.