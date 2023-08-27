Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Sutter Street Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre will present Cinderella, adapted and directed by Laura Luke from September 2 – September 24, Saturdays and Sunday at 1:00 PM.

Check out photos below!

Cinderella, the world’s most famous fairy tale, comes to Sutter Street Theatre. Her life is not easy living with her Stepmother and Stepsisters. Cinderella’s life is about to change, and it all starts with a wish and her Fairy Godmother. This tale will touch your heart and make you laugh. Come see if a little magic can bring Cinderella and the Prince together and make dreams come true!

Reservations go to Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz