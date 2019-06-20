Photo Flash: Sutter Street Theatre Presents A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

Adapted from the three-time-Tony-nominated Broadway hit comes A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, the jazzy, upbeat score bubbles with melody. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, and all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

This whimsical show follows two great friends - the cheerful, popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad - through four fun-filled seasons. Waking from hibernation, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. Throughout the year, two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Fun for all ages from little tykes to grandparents.

Performances feature our Summer Workshop 7-12 year old actors. A Year With Frog & Toad (kids) plays June 22 through July 7 on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm.

Tickets are General $18, Seniors $16, Students with ID $15, Children 12 and under $13. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.



Heidi Gonzalez,Benjamin Malchow

Vivian Reiman, sitting Sidney Wilson

Sidney Wilson, Vivian Rieman

Danya Kodli, Arya Menon





