Photo Flash: Sierra Rep Presents GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER

52 years after the groundbreaking film, Sierra Rep is thrilled to present Todd Kreidler's stage adaptation of the iconic Academy Award-winning film Guess Who's Coming To Dinner. The production poignantly continues SRT's 40th Anniversary Season. Based on the original screenplay by William Rose and directed by Becky Saunders, this charming, clever romantic comedy opens April 26th and runs through May 19th in the East Sonora Theatre.

A handsome, prestigious doctor (Sincée J. Daniels) meets a beautiful young woman (Abby Anderson). The two begin a whirlwind romance and their swift courtship leads to a happily accepted proposal. The catch? It's 1967 in America - the handsome doctor, John Prentice, is a black man and his intended, Joanna Drayton, a white woman. When Joanna surprises her proudly liberal parents (Matt K. Miller and Valerie Leonard) with the engagement, their values are put to the test in this moving story that deftly challenges the notion that love can conquer all. However, she shocks even John by inviting his disapproving parents (Dwight D. Mahabir and Michelle Allison) to dinner. A clash of generations and races ensues when both sets of parents must confront their own unexpected reactions and concerns for their children as their long-held beliefs are put to the test.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner opens Friday, April 26 and runs through May 19, 2019, at East Sonora Theatre - 13891 Mono Way, in East Sonora. For tickets, call the box office at (209) 532-3120, or purchase them online at www.SierraRep.org, or visit the East Sonora Theatre Box Office (Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-5pm), located at 13891 Mono Way in Sonora. Performance times are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm. Ticket prices range from $32 to $47. Discounts for seniors, veterans (w/ID), children, and students (18 and over with student ID) are available for all performances. Special discounts for groups of 20 or more are also available. Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is Rated PG.

Photo Credit: Jerry Lee



Michelle W. Allison, Dwight D. Mahabir, SincÃ©e J. Daniels and Abby Anderson

Matt K. Miller and Valerie Leonard

Donna Marie and SincÃ©e J. Daniels

SincÃ©e J. Daniels and Abby Anderson

SincÃ©e J. Daniels, Donna Marie and Abby Anderson

Matt K. Miller and Valerie Leonard





