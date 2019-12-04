Photo Flash: First Look at THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Capital Stage

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento Premiere of THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. Co-founding member Peter Mohrmann will direct this next installment of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's Christmas at Pemberley series. The cast will feature returning Capital Stage actors Brittni Barger and Noah Thompson, and will feature debuts from Kate Morton, Stephanie McVay, Rob Salas, and Colin Sphar. Performances will run from December 4 through December 29, with a Press Opening on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Regular ticket prices range from $25-47. Discount tickets are available as follows: Student Rush tickets are $10 with valid student ID in person within 1 hour of performance (NEW); Senior tickets are $5 oﬀ regular priced tickets; Military personnel tickets are $10 oﬀ regular priced tickets with valid ID; and Group Rate tickets are $5 oﬀ each for parties of 12 or more. Tickets are currently available at the Capital Stage Box Oﬃce, by phone at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org.





