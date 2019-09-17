Photo Flash: First Look at BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at Capital Stage

Capital Stage launches its 15th Anniversary Season with the critically acclaimed and multiple award winning play Between Riverside And Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Judith Moreland, director of An Octoroon , returns to direct local favorite James Wheatley as "Pops" in his Capital Stage main stage debut. The Sacramento Premiere of Between Riverside And Crazy will preview Aug. 28th, 29th, and 30th. A Press Opening will be on Sat. Aug. 31st at 8:00 pm. Performances will run through Sep. 29th. Tickets are available now.

Ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington and his newly paroled son Junior have spent a lifetime living between Riverside Drive and crazy. But now, the NYPD is demanding his signature to close an outstanding lawsuit, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed-and the church won't leave him alone. When the struggle to keep one of New York City's last great rent-stabilized apartments collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum, it seems that the old days may be dead and gone. First premiered July 31, 2014 at the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York City.

Between Riverside And Crazy will be directed by Judith Moreland ( An Octoroon ), and will feature Nestor Campos, Jr. (Capital Stage debut), James R. Ellison III ( Sweat ), Viktoria Luna (Capital Stage debut), Dena Martinez ( August: Osage County , Mr. Burns ), Kelley Ogden ( Sweat , How To Use A Knife , The Totalitarians , Rapture, Blister, Burn , Hunter Gatherers , It's A Wonderful Life: Live Radio Play ), James Wheatley (Capital Stage debut), and Aaron Wilton ( Luna Gale , The Santaland Diaries , Clybourne Park , ENRON ). The production design team will include Eric Broadwater (Scenic design), Timothy McNamara (Lighting design), Rebecca Redmond (Costume design), Ed Lee (Sound design), and Erika Metscher (Properties design), Matt K. Miller (Fight Choreography), Liz Frederick (Intimacy Director) and Samantha McLean Haas (Scenic Charge Artist).

Performances for Between Riverside And Crazy will begin with three previews on Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 28th & 29th at 7:00 pm, and Friday, Aug. 30th at 8:00 pm. The production will open Saturday, Aug. 31st at 8:00 pm. Performances will continue through Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019. Showtimes will be Tuesdays ( NEW ) at 7:00 pm, Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Regular ticket prices range from $25-47. Discount tickets are available as follows:

Student Rush tickets are $10 with valid student ID in person within 1 hour of performance ( NEW ) ; Senior tickets are $5 off regular priced tickets; Military personnel tickets are $10 off regular priced tickets with valid ID; and Group Rate tickets are $5 off each for parties of 12 or more. Tickets are currently available at the Capital Stage Box Office, by phone at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail

James Wheatley, James R. Ellison III

Kelley Ogden, James Wheatley, Viktoria Luna, Aaron Wilton

James R. Ellison III, Nestor Campos Jr., Viktoria Luna

James R. Ellison III, Nestor Campos Jr., James Wheatley

James Wheatley, Viktoria Luna

James R. Ellison III, Viktoria Luna, Kelley Ogden, Aaron Wilton, James Wheatley

Kelley Ogden, James Wheatley

James Wheatley

Viktoria Luna, James R. Ellison III

Nestor Campos Jr., James Wheatley

Dena Martinez, James Wheatley





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You