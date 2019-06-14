Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento Premiere of The Roommate by Jen Silverman . Dena Martinez, in her main stage directorial debut for Capital Stage, will direct this dark comedy about identity, friendship and transformation.

The cast will feature local favorite and Capital Stage Associate Artist Jamie Jones, and Chicago and SF Bay Area actor Laura Jane Bailey.

Performances will run from June 19 through July 21, 2019, with a Press Opening on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Sharon, in her mid-50s, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-50s, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life - and what happens when the wheels come o?.

