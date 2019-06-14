Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE

Jun. 14, 2019  

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento Premiere of The Roommate by Jen Silverman . Dena Martinez, in her main stage directorial debut for Capital Stage, will direct this dark comedy about identity, friendship and transformation.

The cast will feature local favorite and Capital Stage Associate Artist Jamie Jones, and Chicago and SF Bay Area actor Laura Jane Bailey.

Performances will run from June 19 through July 21, 2019, with a Press Opening on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Sharon, in her mid-50s, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-50s, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn's secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life - and what happens when the wheels come o?.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones & Laura Jane BaileyPhoto Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
= Jamie Jones & Laura Jane Bailey

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Laura Jane Bailey

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones & Laura Jane Bailey

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones & Laura Jane Bailey

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones & Laura Jane Bailey

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones & Laura Jane Bailey

Photo Flash: Capital Stage Presents The Sacramento Premiere of THE ROOMMATE
Jamie Jones & Laura Jane Bailey



Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: SEUSSICAL! Brings Dr. Seuss to the Sutter Street Theatre Stage
  • Review Roundup: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Broadway At Music Circus; What Did The Critics Think?
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SHREK at Sacramento Music Circus
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE WIZARD OF OZ at Sierra Rep
  • Theatre In The Heights Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED]
  • Photo Flash: B Street Theatre Presents THE FOREVER QUESTION

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup