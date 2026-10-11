Patrick Barlow's A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Be Presented By Valkyrie Theatre Company
The performance will feature five actors playing numerous roles in the Christmas comedy.
Valkyrie Theatre Company, in association with Concord Theatricals, brings Patrick Barlow's wildly inventive adaptation of A Christmas Carol To the Fair Oaks Performing Arts Center, December 4-20, 2026. Featuring just five actors, this fast-paced reimagining of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic combines physical comedy, clowning, improvisational techniques, and imaginative storytelling to create a theatrical experience filled with laughter, heart, and festive magic.
Rather than relying on elaborate sets or spectacular special effects, this production embraces the possibilities of theatre at its most playful. Everyday objects take on unexpected purposes, performers transform from one character to another in an instant, and an entire Victorian world emerges through the creativity and collaboration of the ensemble.
Drawing inspiration from clowning and improvisational theatre, the production celebrates the art of creating magic through limitations. With five performers portraying a host of Dickens' memorable characters, the audience becomes part of the imaginative journey as simple theatrical devices are transformed into something surprising, clever, and entertaining.
At the heart of the production remains the familiar story of Ebenezer Scrooge, whose encounters with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future take him on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery. Along the way, audiences meet Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and a colorful collection of Victorian characters, all brought to life through rapid transformations, playful theatrical invention, and unexpected comic moments.
Patrick Barlow, celebrated for his acclaimed stage adaptation of The 39 Steps, brings his distinctive comic sensibility to Dickens' timeless tale. His adaptation embraces the absurdity, spontaneity, and joyful unpredictability of live performance while preserving the warmth and humanity that have made A Christmas Carol a holiday favorite for generations.
This production takes an ensemble-centered approach, with the five performers working collaboratively to build the world of the play. The result is a celebration of what makes live theatre unique: the ability to transform the simplest objects, spaces, and ideas into an imaginative experience that invites audiences to see the familiar in an entirely new way.
Beneath the comedy lies Dickens' enduring message about generosity, compassion, and the possibility of personal transformation. While this Christmas Carol may take audiences on a delightfully unpredictable journey, the heart of the story remains as moving and relevant as ever.
Performances will run December 4-20 at the Fair Oaks Performing Arts Center's Black Box Theater located at 7991 California Ave, Fair Oaks, California 95628.
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