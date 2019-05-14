PLAYS ON THE PATIOÂ Has Been Rescheduled Due To Rain!

With rain predicted for this Saturday, May 18th in Ione, Plays on the Patio has been moved to a sunnier date ~ June 8th. We know this is an inconvenience for some, but we felt it was a better choice than having you stand in the rain on the patio of the Preston Castle.

We hope you can still make the event on June 8th, but if you can't, we hope you'll "re-home" your tickets to another wine & theatre lover. However, if you ordered your tickets on line, and can't use them, we will be happy to give you a refund on your PayPal account. Just go to our website and send us an email request, or respond directly to the email we will be sending you.

Otherwise, mark your calendar for this is a one-night-only event, June 8, 2019, 6:30pm - 9:00pm, at the Preston Castle, 900 Palm Avenue in Ione, CA. Tickets are just $40, and includes wine tasting from some of Amador's best wineries, plus a commemorate wine glass. There will also be a variety of desserts to taste from the National Hotel in Jackson. Tastings begin at 6:30, then at 7:30 guests will be treated to a series of one-acts, scenes and monologs performed by talented MSTW actors..

To purchase tickets to Plays on the Patio, visit MSTW.ORG. This event is guaranteed to sell out, so get your tickets today! Please note that there will be no Castle tours during the event, and there are no refunds.

This is Main Street Theatre Works' 25th Year as a producing company in Amador county. This fundraiser helps to set the stage for their upcoming Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. Kicking off the season is the hilarious comedy Leading Ladies (think, Some Like it Hot meets Bosom Buddies), June 21st - July 20th. The second show is Alone Together, a heartwarming comedy about parents dealing with "boomarang kids." The show runs August 9th through September 7th.



Proceeds from Plays on the Patio also support the efforts of the Preston Castle Foundation, whose mission is to preserve, rehabilitate and utilize the historic Preston Castle. More information on Castle events at prestoncastle.com.





