OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW Returns to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

This month will feature scripts from Sherlock Holmes, Baby Snooks, and Fibber McGee & Molly.

Jan. 07, 2023  
On Saturday, January 14 at 4:00pm Sutter Street Theatre will hold its monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.

This month will feature the following radio scripts.

  • Sherlock Holmes - "The Case of the Dead Adventuress" (Original air date: February 5, 1945)
  • Baby Snooks - "Animals" (Original air date: January 12, 1949)
  • Fibber McGee & Molly - "McGee and His Magic" (Original air date: January 6, 1948)

Tickets are $10 at the door.



Review: FROZEN Warms Hearts at Broadway Sacramento Photo
Review: FROZEN Warms Hearts at Broadway Sacramento
The beauty and mystique of Arendelle have come to Sacramento in the North American tour of Frozen. Based on the award-winning 2013 film of the same name, Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018 with additional songs and a formidable creative team. Led by original screenwriter Jennifer Lee as the book writer and duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez on music and lyrics, Frozen garnered three Tony Award nominations in 2018, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.
Capital Stage to Present THE CHINESE LADY Beginning This Month Photo
Capital Stage to Present THE CHINESE LADY Beginning This Month
Capital Stage will continue its 18th season with the third production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Lloyd Suh entitled THE CHINESE LADY. Michelle Talgarow, previously seen in VIETGONE at Capital Stage, will be making her directing debut with the company.
Theatre In The Heights Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Photo
Theatre In The Heights Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.
Rise Up Theatre Company Presents NUNSENSE Next Month Photo
Rise Up Theatre Company Presents NUNSENSE Next Month
Rise Up Theatre Company will reprise the recent production of Nunsense, a musical comedy by Dan Goggin. The show will run from the weekend of February 3-5, 2023.

