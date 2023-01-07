OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW Returns to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

On Saturday, January 14 at 4:00pm Sutter Street Theatre will hold its monthly Olde Tyme Radio Show featuring original scripts of radio shows from the 40s and 50s read by Sutter Street Theatre actors with live sound effects. In addition, there will be songs from the era sung by the best of the best Sutter Street Theatre vocalists.

This month will feature the following radio scripts.

Sherlock Holmes - "The Case of the Dead Adventuress" (Original air date: February 5, 1945)

Baby Snooks - "Animals" (Original air date: January 12, 1949)

Fibber McGee & Molly - "McGee and His Magic" (Original air date: January 6, 1948)

Tickets are $10 at the door.