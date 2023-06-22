New Musical DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE Premieres At Black Box Theatre, July 7-16

Anthony D'Juan (3: BLACK GIRL BLUES, DIRECT FROM DEATHROW THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS) directs an intimate journey into the life of a person who finds themselves in a situation they thought could only happen to someone else.

Carla Fleming's DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE is an original musical that chronicles the vicious cycle of domestic violence from an intimate perspective, providing awareness, understanding and hope at the end of darkness.

Based on the Domestic Disturbance concept album released by Carla Fleming in 2007, she provides insight into the common question of "Why did you stay?" and speaks to the heart of the matter with songs including the fresh track, "Love Bomb," and "Love Sweet Love."

Premiering at Cosumnes River College July 7 - 16, 2023, the musical is adapted and directed by Anthony D'Juan, who recently completed a run of 3: Black Girl Blues at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theater.

"I encourage everyone to check out the album as the play serves as a companion piece to the album," said Fleming. Though heavy at times, the songs open us up to a point of view that not only brings awareness and understanding but provides hope at the end of the darkness."

Carla Fleming is an acclaimed singer/songwriter with an extensive career in performing arts and commercial music. Carla's mission has been to blend her passion for entertainment with the power of her voice to effect change. For over 15 years, she has uplifted listeners through music that gives insight without being preachy.

The recent re-release of the album DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE has given voice and answers to the age-old question of why it's hard to break free from the cycle of domestic violence.

Whether singing on a large stage in front of thousands or a small venue, Carla loves to connect and engage with her audience. When she isn't performing, her time is spent in the studio creating new music or learning lines for her next acting role.

As an actor, she has appeared in a variety of stage and film projects, including, BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN; PIPELINE; POLAR BEARS BLACK BOYS & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS; SPELL #7 & BLACK PEARL SINGS with Celebration Arts Theater; and THE JACKIE WILSON STORY with Image Theater.

She also appeared in KING LEAR, MACBETH & TAMING OF THE SHREW for the MacBeth Project, as well as the musicals SISTER ACT and HAIRSPRAY.

As a songwriter, Carla has written for others, including R&B singers Howard Hewit and Robert Brookins. She was commissioned to write music for the health and wellness film THE DOCTOR'S IN for Sacramento Unified School District.

Joe Archie is a Gold Platinum, Grammy, Billboard charting Songwriter and Producer who currently arranges and composes music for various artists in film and television.

Being a P.K. (preacher's kid) with strong church roots, Joe began learning to play multiple instruments "on the fly." The music industry was his dream; at 17, he got his chance as a drummer. He began touring worldwide and worked with many A-list artists, including Snoop Dogg, T.I., Loretta Devine, Dwele, and Katt Williams.

Joe quickly started learning to create songs and sequence multiple instruments, earning him platinum song credits for music production, live arrangements, and songwriting. Joe then was invited to compose nine episodes of "Noah's Arc" with Meshell N'degeocello for Logo TV. This experience of bringing a film to life through the marriage of beautiful music sparked another creative volt.

Soon commercials followed - McDonald's, Burger King, Ford, BET, MTV, The Word Network, Comcast, Sirius XM - along with music programs in school (jazz, concert, gospel choir, etc.) which expanded Joe's knowledge of instrumentation, composition, and arrangements. Joe currently serves on the Music and Digital Media Arts Commission at the California Department of Education, committed to ensuring inner city youth have increased access to the arts.

Anthony D'Juan is a Sacramento, California, playwright/director who has been active since 1996. He served as assistant & protégé to Ed Claudio from 1997-2005.

Playwriting credits include THEORY OF THE DREAM, SAFE AT HOME: THE JACKIE ROBINSON STORY, KEEPING THE DREAM ALIVE, MEN IN RIFFS, 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES (with Danielle Mone' Truitt), THIS IS HOW IT HAPPENED, THE PURVEYORS, US & THE REST OF 'EM, BIRDMOCKING and ANY'PERSON.

Directing credits include SUBURBIA, OTHELLO, FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE (THE MUSICAL), ENDGAME (Best Drama, 2004), BASH, OUR TOWN, THE SEAGULL, THE DUMB WAITER, A TIGER WITHOUT MERCY (world premiere), BOOTYCANDY & SKELTON CREW (both at Big Idea Theater), THE MOUNTAINTOP, PASS OVER & THE ROYALE (all three at Capital Stage), TOPDOG/UNDERDOG & DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW: THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (both at Celebration Arts Theater) and 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES (the Sophia, Home of B Street Theater).