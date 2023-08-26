Natalie Bourgeois Joins Marcus Wells, MATEO, & More In DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD

Casting has been announced for DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD, written by Bert V. Royal and directed by Ryan Warren, playing September 29th & 30th at The Wm J. Geery Theater in Sacramento, CA.

Natalie Bourgeois (Pretty Woman) joins a cast that includes Marcus Wells, MATEO, Casey Camacho, Addyson Bell, Camryn Elias, Fatemeh Mehraban, & Jose Antonio Gomez.

An "unauthorized continuation", Dog Sees God reimagines characters from the popular Peanuts comic strip as degenerate teenagers in an homage to the works of Charles M. Schulz. When CB's dog dies, CB begins to question the existence of an afterlife. His best friend is too burnt out to provide any coherent speculation; his sister has gone goth; his ex-girlfriend has recep his other friends are too inebriated to give him any sort of solace. But a chance meeting with an artistic kid, the target of this group's bullying, offers CB a peace of mind and means to rebel against his predictable, doormat personality.

Dog Sees God plays September 29-30 at 8pm at the Wm J. Geery Theater, 2130 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95816. For ticket information, visit the link below.