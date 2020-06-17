Modesto State Theater Reopens on Friday

Modesto's State Theater is set to reopen this Friday!

Good Day Sacramento recently talked to executive director Kirstie Boyett who discussed some of the new guidelines that will be in place ahead of your next visit.

Check out the video below!

The State will present the film "Miss Juneteenth" on Friday, June 19 at 1pm.

On Saturday, June 20, the theater will screen Modesto native George Lucas' classic "American Graffiti" at 4pm.

On Sunday, June 21, the Modesto Film Society will present "Matinee" at 2 p.m.

Tickets for all three screenings are $9.

Learn more on https://thestate.org/.

