 Main Street Theatre Work Presents FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS Next Month

Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) is keeping the laughs going at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson with the second show of the 2022 summer season ~ Four Weddings and an Elvis, by Nancy Frick, directed by Allen Pontes.

Take a peek inside the inner workings of a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Four Weddings and an Elvis. Sandy, owner of a wedding chapel in Vegas, has seen it all ~ Bev and Stan wed as revenge on their exes, Vanessa and Bryce two aging stars tying the knot as a publicity stunt, and Marvin and Fiona, a postal-worker and an ex-con who couldn't be more in love! But when Sandy's minister-husband can't pry himself away from the bottle, circumstances lead to knots being tied by an escaped con and, of course, Elvis. In this hilarious and heart-warming romantic comedy we witness four of Sandy's most memorable weddings, including a couple finally achieving their happily ever after. Four Weddings and an Elvis runs Friday & Saturday, August 12th - September 10th. Sponsored by Sue Hepworth & Gateway Sotheby's International Realty.

And don't miss the Opening Night Pre-Show Party, featuring Amador's own Elvis impersonator, Jack Magee. Jack will be bringing Elvis to life, and showing off his beautiful Caddie. Come take a picture with Elvis, and be ready to enjoy some "Viva Las Vegas" music before the show. You can also participate in an "opportunity drawing" for prizes like a 50 Years of Rock & Roll book, an original painting of Elvis from Amador's own Lynn Shield, an Amercian Graffiti movie basket, and more.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 28th season, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.







The setting for the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with a picnic dinner, beverage of choice, a chair and a jacket. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.