Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS Completes The 2019 Broadway At Music Circus Season

The final show in the 2019 season is the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of In The Heights, a multiple Tony Award-winning Best Musical from Lin-Manual Miranda, creator of the smash hit Hamilton, running Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion in Sacramento.

In The Heights is an exhilarating musical that captures the sights and sounds of a vibrant New York City neighborhood on the brink of change, telling the story of a bodega owner whose life is interwoven with residents who visit his store. The thrilling, Tony-winning score combines Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop for an inspiring journey about chasing your dreams and what it truly means to be home.

In the role of Usnavi is Rodolfo Soto, who recently performed that role in the Westport Country Playhouse production of In the Heights, and played Grover in the 2018 tour of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Playing Abuela Claudia, Rayanne Gonzales appeared on Broadway in Hands on a Hardbody and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as on NBC's "The Sound of Music Live," and in the first national tour of In the Heights. Tony Chiroldes, an original Broadway cast member of In the Heights and The Capeman, as well as a full time voiceover artist of commercials, audiobooks and video games, will play Kevin. Doreen Montalvo, Camila, appeared on Broadway and in the first national tour of On Your Feet!, as well as the Broadway production of In the Heights, and on TV in "Madame Secretary," "Elementary" and "Smash."

A recent graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, where she appeared in The Outsiders, Didi Romero, making her Broadway At Music Circus debut, will be playing Nina, a role she recently played with Westport Country Playhouse. Gerald Caesar, who recently appeared on Broadway in Choir Boy and A Bronx Tale, as well as appearing in the national tour of The Lion King as Simba, will be taking on the role of Benny. Nina V. Negron, who has performed with numerous Disney cruises and workshops, also recently appeared in Westport Country Playhouse's production of In the Heights, and will be making her Broadway At Music Circus debut as Vanessa.

In addition to performing in numerous operas and a recent appearance on CBS's "Bull," Sandra Marante, playing Daniela, has appeared in regional productions of In the Heights, Man of La Mancha as Aldonza, and Oklahoma! Danelle Rivera, playing Carla, appeared off-Broadway in Freefall Frostbite at Theatre 80 and in regional theatre productions of Evita, The Drowsy Chaperone, Bye Bye Birdie and Thoroughly Modern Millie. David Merino, making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as Sonny, played Angel in the 20th Anniversary tour of Rent, appeared off-Broadway in Oscar at the Crown, and in regional productions of Next Fall and Spring Awakening.

Edward Cuellar, playing Graffiti Pete, was a featured dancer with "Disney/ABC Christmas Special" and appeared in the "Mary Poppins Broadway Special," as well as performing in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Musical Hall and Beauty and the Beast with Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

The cast for In The Heights also includes James Anthony, David Baida, Natalie Caruncho, Sarita Colon, Sasha Hollinger, LaWanda Hopkins, Jesse Jones, Amanda Lopez, Hector Maisonet, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar, Selena Mercado, Aurelia Michael, Jovany Ramirez and Wesley Ryan.

The Director for In The Heights is Marcos Santana; Choreographer is Rickey Tripp; Music Director is Dennis Castellano.

Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier and Artistic Consultant Glenn Casale. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

Tickets for In The Heights start at $45, and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at BroadwaySacramento.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 20 - 24, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, Aug. 22 and Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit BroadwaySacramento.com.





