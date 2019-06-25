Lake Tahoe Dance Festival to Feature Rarely Seen Work By De Mille, Guests From NYCB

Celebrating its 7th Anniversary, the LAKE TAHOE DANCE FESTIVAL, founder/artistic director Christin Hanna, will present a program of works by Agnes De Mille (a duet from her final work The Other performed by Stephen Hanna and Abi Stafford of New York City Ballet), and ballets by Constantine Baecher, Roya Carreras, Katherine Duke, Traci Finch, and Jacopo Godani. Performances will take place set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Tahoe City, California and Truckee, California.

The Lake Tahoe Dance Collective remains true to its mission to promote classical, modern and contemporary dance of the finest quality in the Lake Tahoe area through performance, education and outreach, enriching the community as a whole and as a cultural destination. Over the past 7 years, the Festival has presented over 35 works with more than 25 guest artists and 44 local dancers. This year's Festival honors Katherine Duke, Artistic Director of the Erick Hawkins Dance Company. Duke made her professional debut with the Company in 1986 under Hawkins' direction, and continues to perform his works today while also keeping alive his legacy and repertory.

PROGRAM: A highlight of the evening will be a rarely seen pas de deux from Agnes De Mille's final work The Other, staged by Diana Gonzalez-Duclert, who assisted Ms. De Mille in setting the ballet on American Ballet Theatre in 1992. Set to Franz Schubert's du bist die Ruh, the duet will be danced by Stephen Hanna, former principal dancer with New York City Ballet, and Abi Stafford, current principal dancer with New York City Ballet; and

Al Di La, choreographed by Jacopo Godani, danced by Daphne Ferberger and Ulysse Zangs of the Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company;

Junoesque, choreographed by Katherine Duke, danced by Duke and Kristina Berger of the Erick Hawkins Dance Company;

Darknesse Visible, danced by Traci Finch, choreographed by Constantine Baecher for Traci's farewell performance with Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet before her move to San Francisco. Set to the composition of the same name by contemporary composer Thomas Ades;

Daydreamer, choreographed by Roya Carreras, founder/director of Royal Carreras + Artists, danced by Holly Curran, member of the Metropolitan Opera Ballet;

New Ballet by Traci Finch, to be performed by Damien Johnson, formerly with the Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and Sierra Walsh, Lake Tahoe Dance Collective.

Christine Hanna, founder/artistic director, a native of Lake Tahoe, trained with Margaret Banks at Nevada Festival Ballet and performed in the company's productions throughout her youth, continuing her studies at the Joffrey Ballet School and ABT summer sessions in NYC. Hanna enjoyed a busy freelance career, performing with the Oakland Ballet, Ballet NY, and Cincinnati Ballet, and was a founding member of Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet. During her time in NY she initiated a performance and summer workshop with area students in Tahoe City in 2006.

Since her return to Tahoe in 2008, Hanna has produced over 15 performances featuring more than 50 works with 25 guest artists. She has staged works created for her at New Chamber Ballet as well as classics, including Giselle, in addition to choreographing and serving as rehearsal assistant to visiting guest choreographers. She and longtime friend Constantine Baecher (former 13-year member of the Royal Danish Ballet) started the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival in 2013 and continue to collaborate on programming and artistic vision for Lake Tahoe Dance Collective.

The Lake Tahoe Dance festival is made possible in part through support from The Arts Council of Placer County, The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, and the Tahoe Weekly. Additional support from North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Rodney Strong Winery, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Alpenglow Sports, Plumas Bank, Tahoe City Downtown Association, West Shore Association, Trunk Show and Wolfdale's Cuisine Unique.

www.laketahoedancecollective.org





