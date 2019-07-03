LITTLE BLACK DRESS! THE MUSICAL Makes Its Sacramento Debut

"What Menopause, The Musical is to menopausal women, Little Black Dress! will be to all women. Period." (Broadway World) Kicking off the Harris Center's 2019-20 Season of Performing Arts in a hilarious style, LBD! is a musical that celebrates those "firsts" that require a little black dress: first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, first funeral.

If ever there was a fearlessly funny girls' night out, Little Black Dress! The Musical is the perfect show for every bachelorette party, birthday, anniversary, reunion, date night and is a-must-see for any man looking to decode the mystery of every woman's secret weapon. LBD! is written by a team of women for women. Contains strong language, adult content, and a sexy male stripper. "Hilarious and heartfelt" (Talk Entertainment).

Coming to the Harris Center for five performances for its capital region debut, Little Black Dress! The Musical will be performed on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 at 2 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, August 4 at 2 pm. Tickets are $28-$48; Premium $52. 10% Discount for Friday Matinee Single Tickets. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

From Coco Chanel's 1926 Ford dress, Audrey's Breakfast at Tiffany's, Lady Di's revenge dress to Liz Hurley's jaw-dropping Versace, the silhouette of the little black dress has changed over the years but, like the many women who wear them, it's capacity for reinvention seems limitless. The LBD in every woman's wardrobe is the inspiration behind Little Black Dress! The Musical, a brand new production featuring an original script and score from the hilarious women of Spank! The Fifty Shades Parody.

Little Black Dress! follows the story of Dee (Danni Davis) and her best friend Mandy (Jennette Cronk), as they experience life through their little black dresses. Worn to their first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience, second awkward sexual experience and more, Little Black Dress! uses improvisation comedy and catchy songs to tell a heartfelt story. The touring cast also includes Rachel McLaughlan and Clint Hromsco; and is brought to life by a writing team that includes Danielle Trzcinski (SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody!), Natalie Tenenbaum (Tony-nominated Mean Girls Broadway) and Toronto natives Amanda Barker (a co-star in The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu/HBO) and Sirius XM's Canada Laughs), and Christopher Bond (DISENCHANTED, Evil Dead The Musical!)





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You