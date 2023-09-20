Jay Stargaard Headlines Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB This Weekend

Placer Repertory Theater has announced the inclusion of Jay Stargaard, international sculptor & painter, to headline Collaboration LAB on September 24 in Rocklin. In addition to Stargaard, an excerpt from a new theatrical work by Lew Osteen is to be read by professional actors, Connie McLennan will share her paintings and illustrations, and comedian Funny Robert is slated to perform. Audience members are encouraged to participate in post-presentation Q&As and are invited to introduce themselves and share their work or talent during the open stage portion of the LAB. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines, and general audience members, are welcome to this FREE event, held the fourth Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room in Rocklin.

The September Collaboration LAB headliner, sculptor and painter Jay Stargaard, creates hand-crafted indoor and outdoor private commissions from San Francisco to New York, creates public art for Sacramento and Auburn and creates site-specific commercial installations, while her works also exhibit in galleries, at performance art programs, high-end art festivals and as temporary art installations. Jay Stargaard’s creations are enjoyed by private collectors in Australia, Canada, Denmark, England, Japan, Poland, and United States. “I am proud to hold my work to the highest standard of quality. I love what I do,” said Stargaard. Her studio is located in Weimar, California. Studio and Garden Tours are available by appointment only and commissions are welcome. For more information on her work, visit her website, Stargaardart.com.

The theme for September’s LAB is “Fusion: Creative Chaos becomes synergy.” Creatives share their work or talent, followed by an optional Q&A. After the open stage portion, at the end of the evening, there is a drawing for $100 in prizes. This month, the prize donors are Starbucks Coffee and Wally’s Café. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. The LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and offers wine, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks, and the full Cool River menu of items available for purchase, as Placer Rep provides a couple free pizzas in the room so everyone can have a slice and enjoy the free show. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event.

“I am so grateful to take part in our monthly LABs and all the rich conversations we have about the creative process. It’s like 1920’s Paris – creatives from all disciplines sharing and learning from each other and being inspired by each other,” said Matthew Heyer, LAB Color Commentator, “I’m so proud of this amazing program and hope to see you there.”