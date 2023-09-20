Jay Stargaard Headlines Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB This Weekend

The event is on September 24 in Rocklin.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: FreeFall Stage Captures the Essence of Austen With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Photo 4 Review: FreeFall Stage Captures the Essence of Austen With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Jay Stargaard Headlines Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB This Weekend

Placer Repertory Theater has announced the inclusion of Jay Stargaard, international sculptor & painter, to headline Collaboration LAB on September 24 in Rocklin. In addition to Stargaard, an excerpt from a new theatrical work by Lew Osteen is to be read by professional actors, Connie McLennan will share her paintings and illustrations, and comedian Funny Robert is slated to perform. Audience members are encouraged to participate in post-presentation Q&As and are invited to introduce themselves and share their work or talent during the open stage portion of the LAB. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines, and general audience members, are welcome to this FREE event, held the fourth Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room in Rocklin.

The September Collaboration LAB headliner, sculptor and painter Jay Stargaard, creates hand-crafted indoor and outdoor private commissions from San Francisco to New York, creates public art for Sacramento and Auburn and creates site-specific commercial installations, while her works also exhibit in galleries, at performance art programs, high-end art festivals and as temporary art installations. Jay Stargaard’s creations are enjoyed by private collectors in Australia, Canada, Denmark, England, Japan, Poland, and United States. “I am proud to hold my work to the highest standard of quality. I love what I do,” said Stargaard. Her studio is located in Weimar, California. Studio and Garden Tours are available by appointment only and commissions are welcome. For more information on her work, visit her website, Stargaardart.com.

The theme for September’s LAB is “Fusion: Creative Chaos becomes synergy.” Creatives share their work or talent, followed by an optional Q&A. After the open stage portion, at the end of the evening, there is a drawing for $100 in prizes. This month, the prize donors are Starbucks Coffee and Wally’s Café. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. The LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and offers wine, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks, and the full Cool River menu of items available for purchase, as Placer Rep provides a couple free pizzas in the room so everyone can have a slice and enjoy the free show. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event.

“I am so grateful to take part in our monthly LABs and all the rich conversations we have about the creative process. It’s like 1920’s Paris – creatives from all disciplines sharing and learning from each other and being inspired by each other,” said Matthew Heyer, LAB Color Commentator, “I’m so proud of this amazing program and hope to see you there.”




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Interview: Lyndsay Burch of the B Street Theatre Talks About Keeping Theatre Alive With Hu Photo
Interview: Lyndsay Burch of the B Street Theatre Talks About Keeping Theatre Alive With Humor

For over 25 years, the B Street Theatre has been a visionary leader in the community, championing new artists and works while bringing quality professional theatre to Sacramento. Amid theatres across the country shutting down, B Street continues going strong. They recently announced their 2024 season, which features several new works. Three of them hail from B Street’s own New Comedies Festival, including its winning entry, The Newlywed Game. BroadwayWorld recently spoke with B Street’s Artistic Director, Lyndsay Burch, about what makes this theatre so special, how they navigate a changing theatre landscape, and why humor rules.

2
Review: FreeFall Stage Captures the Essence of Austen With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Photo
Review: FreeFall Stage Captures the Essence of Austen With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Austenites can rejoice -- FreeFall Stage, a local community theatre known for its period pieces, has staged a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The 1813 work is a commentary on the trappings of the Regency era social caste wrapped in a beautiful romance novel. It has been adapted to television and stage and has inspired multiple literary spinoffs. It continues to be one of the most popular novels in British literature and its themes of patriarchy, judgment, class, and love are as relevant today as they were 200 years ago.

3
30th Annual Beer & Ballet Choreography Celebration to Showcase New Works from Sacramen Photo
30th Annual Beer & Ballet Choreography Celebration to Showcase New Works from Sacramento Ballet Artists

Sacramento Ballet is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its beloved season-opening Beer & Ballet program (September 29 - October 8, 2023).

4
Inland Pacific Ballet Hosts Fall Dance Fest Fundraiser This Month Photo
Inland Pacific Ballet Hosts Fall Dance Fest Fundraiser This Month

Inland Pacific Ballet’s 29th season kicks-off with a Fall Dance Fest fundraiser taking place at IPB’s Academy studios in Montclair. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THURGOOD
Celebration Arts (9/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YPT-Disney's The Little Mermaid, jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/16-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride and Prejudice
Royal Stage (9/08-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You