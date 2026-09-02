Harris Center Warns Patrons About Third-Party Ticket Resellers

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The Harris Center is urging patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online amid an increase in third-party resellers advertising tickets to performances, sometimes before tickets have officially gone on sale.

According to the Harris Center, some of these listings are "speculative sales," meaning the reseller does not actually possess the tickets being offered at the time of purchase and does not have inside access to the venue's ticket inventory.

The venue warns that purchasing through third-party websites does not guarantee that patrons will receive the seats requested, receive tickets in a timely manner or receive valid tickets. Tickets offered by resellers may also be priced significantly higher than those available directly through the Harris Center Box Office.

Harris Center Has No Ticket Resale Partners

The Harris Center emphasized that it has no official ticket resale partners and that all of its ticket inventory is sold directly through the Harris Center Box Office.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets only through the official Harris Center website or by calling the Box Office at 916-608-6888.

Purchasing directly through the venue ensures that tickets are valid, patrons know which seats they are purchasing and buyers receive confirmation directly from the Box Office at the official ticket price.

The Harris Center also encourages patrons to join its email list for accurate show announcements, on-sale dates and links to official ticket inventory.

Box Office Hours

The Harris Center Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., as well as beginning two hours prior to performances.

The venue said it will continue working to identify and address unauthorized resale activity in an effort to protect patrons from misleading ticket practices.

Take Action

The Harris Center is also directing patrons to a petition calling for Google to differentiate between primary and secondary ticket sellers, as well as information regarding AB 1349, legislation concerning consumer protections and ticket sellers.

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