Review: Travel AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS at B St. Theatre

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The B St. Theatre is taking us on a magical journey again, and this time it’s a long one. Eighty days, to be exact. Although it’s been done before, this adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days feels fresh and exciting. Scenic design by Ian Wallace and a brand-new rotating stage breathe new life into Mark Brown’s adaptation of the Jules Verne classic.

The story follows Phileas Fogg, a wealthy Englishman who makes a bet that he can travel around the world in just eighty days. His wager is 20,000 pounds; payable to his co-members of the Reform Club if he doesn’t make it back to London before eighty days have passed. Accompanied by his new assistant, Passepartout, Fogg departs on his journey. They are burdened by a tight schedule where hours make a difference, yet take the time to rescue a young woman in India, miss boarding a steamer to Japan, and battle with Native Americans on the plains. All the while, they are being pursued by a relentless, misguided detective who has his sights set on Fogg’s downfall. It’s a tantalizing and hilarious game of inept cat and unflappable mouse culminating in a brilliant mathematical twist.

Lyndsay Burch directs a masterful cast of B St. favorites on this laugh-filled voyage. Hunter Hoffman and Tara Sissom are a delightfully mismatched duo as the serious Fogg and energetic Passepartout. Their contrast provides many of the show’s funniest moments. Meher Mistry, Greg Alexander, and Arusi Santi expertly morph from one character to another, supporting the fast-paced action and lending depth to the many colorful scenes the production brings to life. The constant transformations keep the audience engaged and enthralled for the duration of the play. Perhaps most thrilling are the sound effects by John Lamb, which play an important role in bringing Around the World in 80 Days to life. The sounds help establish each new location and create a sense of movement. From the noise of trains and ships to the sounds of bustling cities, Lamb’s performance adds energy and atmosphere to the production. The sound becomes part of the storytelling, allowing the wide world of Fogg to come to life in front of our eyes.

Combining adventure, comedy, and imagination always adds up to a winning sum, and this will appeal to explorers of all ages. This improbable journey feels accessible, and now we can all travel the world - in about two hours at the B St. Theatre.

Around the World in 80 Days plays at the B St. Theatre through September 13th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Johánna Crystal

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