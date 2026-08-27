CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Tour is Coming to Harris Center

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Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will tour across the U.S. and Canada. A holiday event and tradition for families, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland visits the Harris Center on December 8th. Tickets go on-sale August 27, 2026.

This holiday season, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2026 invites audiences into a luminous world where time bends and wonder takes over. When our heroes are swept into an enchanting winter realm, they begin to rediscover something unexpected—the magic, curiosity and joy they thought they had outgrown.

Reimagined for 2026, this all-new production features your favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts. From gravity-defying aerialists to edge-of-your-seat acrobatics, each moment is crafted to feel more immersive, dreamlike and emotionally resonant than ever before. It's a fresh take on a beloved tradition and unlike anything audiences have seen from Cirque Musica in its 17-year history.

Touring cities across North America, the production brings together elite performers from around the globe to create a visually stunning and musically rich holiday experience for audiences of all ages. In select markets, guests can enhance their visit with a VIP experience, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access, cast meet-and-greets and interactive photo opportunities.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an experience for the entire family to enjoy – a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love.



Photo Credit: TCG Entertainment

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