JAKE SHIMABUKURO â€“ CHRISTMAS IN HAWAII Comes to Red Bluff State Theatre Next Week

Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha, Jake Shimabukuro, will bring joy to the world this upcoming 2021 Holiday Season by delivering a special gift for all with the debut of his highly anticipated holiday show, Jake Shimabukuro - CHRISTMAS IN HAWAII.

With only four strings, Jake is a humble master whose mission is to connect and inspire people. Whether one on one or in front of an audience of thousands, Jake shares a deep emotional connection with the listener that is open, magical, and transcendent. Jake's genuine love for people, the spirit of Holidays, and his beloved home of Hawaii are at the forefront of Jake Shimabukuro - CHRISTMAS IN HAWAII. It will be a warm welcome of merriment and wonder for the season.

In addition to his signature show favorites, this special show will draw on a vibrant catalog of holiday classics such as We Three Kings, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, O Holy Night, I'll Be Home For Christmas, and selections from his "Jake & Friends" album to be released in November 2021 (Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill & Amy Grant and more).

Along with bassist Jackson Waldoff and special Guests, singer-songwriter, Thunderstorm Artis on vocals and first-call percussionist, Taku Hirano, Jake Shimabukuro will spread good cheer to all with his world-renowned live show in a fun take on the holidays sure to keep spirits bright. Exceptional and spirited Jake Shimabukuro'S CHRISTMAS IN HAWAII is sure to become an eagerly anticipated annual family event.

The performance is set for December 3 at 7:00 pm. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.statetheatreredbluff.com/event/jake-shimabukuro-christmas-in-hawaii/.