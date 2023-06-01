It's Tiki Time at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Tiki Oasis will celebrate summer tiki-style with a “Tiki Time” event on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:30 pm within the Museum’s Main Gallery exhibition: TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. This stylish June event recognizes the variety and influence of Tiki decorative styles and fashions of the 1930’s to today. Attendees are encouraged to don their aloha wear and will enjoy classic tropical drinks provided by iconic tiki restaurant Trader Vic’s among genuine Tiki bar artifacts, including those from some of the original Trader Vic’s locations. Wines by Picayune Cellars and pupus (light bites) will also be served. A Limited-Edition Tiki Mug by Tiki Oasis is available for purchase exclusively at these events.

Tickets include admission to the Museum’s three current exhibitions:

TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. This immersive exhibition, curated by Baby Doe and Otto von Stroheim of Tiki Oasis, illustrates how California’s iconic tiki lounges and restaurants, including many in the Bay Area, inspired a global art and design movement (More Info on the Exhibition HERE).

The Great California Road Trip 1962, a nostalgic look back at travel by car in California, highlighting major roadside attractions, diners and restaurants plus iconic hotels and motels. (More Info on the exhibition HERE): and

Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces, featuring original works for sale to benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs (More Info on the exhibition HERE).

TICKETS:

Tickets are $40 for Napa Valley Museum Members and $50 for Non-Members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus tastings and light bites. Aloha wear requested. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets available at Click Here now.