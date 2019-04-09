Imagination Theater Presents GREATER TUNA

Apr. 9, 2019  

Imagination Theater's is proud to present Greater Tuna, Directed by Lanny Langston, starting Jeff Lathrop and David Zarka. Readers Theater at The Smith Flat House.

A comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard

What do Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Blye, and Rev. Spikes have in common? In this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores, they are all among the upstanding citizens of Tuna, Texas' third-smallest town. The long-running Off Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de force changing characters faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, twenty characters, and a barrel of laughs, y'all.

Show runs from April 26th to May 5th. Tickets on sale now!

Imagination Theater, located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, brings quality, live, local community theater to Placerville and El Dorado County.



