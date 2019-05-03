Harris Center Welcomes RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles

Their final concert tour of the Beatles was in 1966, long before the release of classic albums such as "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "The White Album" and "Abbey Road." "The next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press), RAIN has been celebrating the Beatles note for note since the 1990s, and have performed for nearly 2 million people worldwide. The Harris Center welcomes them back with a new show: a tribute to "Abbey Road"-nearly 50 years after the album's release - plus an exceptional selection of Beatle favorites across their fabled career.

Coming to the Harris Center for eight performances, RAIN--A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES, with THE BEST OF ABBEY ROAD PERFORMED LIVE will be performed on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30 pm; Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 pm; Friday, June 7 at 2 & 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 8 at 2 & 7:30 pm; and Sunday, June 9 at 2 & 7 pm. Tickets are $42-$72; Premium $78. 10% Discount for Friday Matinee Single Tickets. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

For the current tour, RAIN has assembled new sets and a new program. The show begins with the band's appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, through "Sergeant Pepper," and on to an extended set of the best from "Abbey Road." The evening concludes with selections from the "White Album." The show continues to tour with LED High-Def screens, providing a state-of-the-art multi-media experience.

The story of RAIN begins in the mid 1970s when keyboardist Mark Lewis joined forces with four other local musicians in the band that was originally called "Reign." With their mutual love for the music of The Beatles, Reign was in demand to play Beatles music throughout the Los Angeles/Orange County, CA area and rode an enormous wave of nostalgia for the band that had broken up in 1970. Following numerous misspellings in the media and advertising, "Reign" became RAIN (also the title of a 1966 Beatles single). A big break came for RAIN when Dick Clark hired them to record the music for the 1979 made-for-TV movie Birth of the Beatles.

Since the 1980s, RAIN has distinguished itself by focusing on details, with the ultimate goal of delivering a perfect note-for-note performance - studying each Beatles song, movement and nuance, both vocally and musically. All the music is performed live, with no pre-recorded tapes or sequences. Today, they have a repertoire of over 200 Beatle songs. The members of RAIN-- PAUL CURATOLO (Paul, Vocals, Bass, Piano, Guitar), Steve Landes (John, Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Piano, Harmonica; Steve is also an actor, appearing in "Mars Attacks!" and other films), AARON CHIAZZA (Ringo, Drums, Percussion, Vocals), and ALASTAR McNEIL (George, Vocals, Lead Guitar)-- are extraordinarily talented musicians in their own right.

The Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College brings the community together to share in cultural experiences featuring the work of artists from throughout the region and around the world. Built and operated by the Los Rios Community College District, the $50 million, state-of-the-art regional performing arts center boasts three intimate venues with outstanding acoustics, an art gallery, a recording studio, elegant teaching spaces, plenty of safe parking and all the other amenities of a world-class performing arts venue. Each year the Center hosts over 400 events attracting more than 150,000 annually.





