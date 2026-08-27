SACTHEATRECON FUNDRAISER to Support Second Annual Theatre Weekend
The fundraiser at the Clara will include karaoke, a DJ and a costume parade to benefit SARTA programming.
The second annual SacramentoTheatreCon is almost here and to help get it off the ground, we are hosting a SacTheatreCon FUNdraiser. SacTheatreCon was created to bring theatre folks together and to make new friends.
The SacTheatreCon FUNdraiser is Friday, September 4 from 7:00 pm-10:30 pm at the Clara Auditorium located at 1425 24th Street, Sacramento. The entry fee is only $20, for ages 21 and over. There will be games, karaoke, music, nibbles, mocktails, a no-host bar and more.
Funds raised will support production costs, educational programming, and broader access for the convention. Additionally, early-bird tickets for SacTheatreCon will be available for a discounted price at this event only!
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Menopause The Musical
Harris Center for the Arts (9/24-9/27)
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Kim Richey
General Gomez Arts (10/11-10/11)
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The Thanksgiving Play
The East Sonora Theatre (10/09-11/01)
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AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS By Jules Verne, Adapted by Mark Brown
B Street Theatre (8/12-9/06)
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us & the rest of 'em
Celebration Arts (9/12-9/27)
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Frozen
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/25-7/18)
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2026 Holiday Hits with a Splash of Sass!
Memorial Auditorium (12/05-12/05)
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Mean Girls
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/06-11/29)
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Disney's Lion King Jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/14-12/13)
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Tutti Frutti: The Musical - A Tribute to Little Richard (Concert Show)
The Guild Theater (11/07-11/07)