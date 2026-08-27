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SACTHEATRECON FUNDRAISER to Support Second Annual Theatre Weekend

The fundraiser at the Clara will include karaoke, a DJ and a costume parade to benefit SARTA programming.

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SACTHEATRECON FUNDRAISER to Support Second Annual Theatre Weekend

The second annual SacramentoTheatreCon is almost here and to help get it off the ground, we are hosting a SacTheatreCon FUNdraiser. SacTheatreCon was created to bring theatre folks together and to make new friends.

The SacTheatreCon FUNdraiser is Friday, September 4 from 7:00 pm-10:30 pm at the Clara Auditorium located at 1425 24th Street, Sacramento. The entry fee is only $20, for ages 21 and over. There will be games, karaoke, music, nibbles, mocktails, a no-host bar and more.

Funds raised will support production costs, educational programming, and broader access for the convention. Additionally, early-bird tickets for SacTheatreCon will be available for a discounted price at this event only!

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