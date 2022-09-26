GHOSTS OF PLACER COUNTY Comes to Roseville This Week

Ghosts of Placer County, the world premiere that performs September 30 through October 8 in Roseville, is an historic event for both Placer County and for Placer Repertory Theater. "This is Placer County's first opportunity to support their home-grown professional regional theater as it produces its first multi-week mainstage production," said Kevin Foster, Placer Rep Outreach Director and actor who portrays Kenny Greene in Ghosts.

Collaboratively sourced ghost and history stories from the region are featured in this play that focuses on key moments from 30 years of a mother/daughter relationship. "It was such an honor to see so many community and civic organizations and area residents step forward to help source material for the play," said T.S. Forsyth, the playwright, who collected information and researched for nearly a year. From the Placer County Archives and Museums Research Center and associated county museums, to the Lincoln, Colfax, Roseville & Rocklin History Museums, Loomis Library & Community Learning Center, the outdoor history exhibits in Foresthill to the Historical Societies for each population area, and groups with exhibits or online historical information, such as the Maidu Interpretive Center & Museum, Japanese American Civil Liberties association (JACL), Auburn's Joss House and History Center, the Placer Buddhist Church of Penryn, the Newcastle Portuguese Hall, and veteran's halls, memorials and monuments, like the World War II Nikkei memorial at the Santucci Justice Center in Roseville, Washoe, Maidu and Nisenan historical sites, Granite Hill historical sites, and other cultural and civic resources, too many to name. "In particular, I must thank Nancy Hagman and Roger Staab of the Colfax Area Historical Society, Denise Fiddyment and Sharalee Falzerano of the Roseville Historical Society & Carnegie Museum, David Baker and the entire board and all the docents at the Rocklin Historical Society & Museum, Cherie Weygandt of the Lincoln Area Archives and Museum, Ryan Jacobsen of Foresthill High School, Curator of Archives Kelsey Monahan of the Placer County Museum Archives and Research Center in Auburn, all of whom went above and beyond to provide guidance, information and support," said T.S. Forsyth.

In addition to collaboratively sourcing material throughout the region, community members attended stage readings and provided feedback on an early script in Rocklin, Lincoln, Roseville, Foresthill and Sacramento. And Tamraloo studios not only provided a venue for the Lincoln stage reading, but also provided rehearsals space to Placer Repertory Theater for the world premiere production. Additionally, local businesses like Golfland Sunsplash, Lone Buffalo Vineyards, Rocklin's Ocean Shore Printing and the Stanford Ranch UPS Store on Sunset Blvd., the La Provence Restaurant and Terrace, Plato's Closet on Fairway Dr., and Amanda Rocha Law Offices for Estate Planning & Probate in Roseville are providing needed financial or in-kind support. "We are forever grateful to our patrons, volunteers, partners, friends, and donors. It is through their generosity that we are here to serve the region," said Kevin Foster, Outreach Director.

Placer Rep, regional organizations and residents, together, are building a legacy of professional theater in Placer County. Join Placer Repertory Theater and play a part in this history-in-the-making production. Meet the loveable but dysfunctional characters who will steal your heart as they depict common triumphs and frailties while they share area ghost stories and history. Tickets for the September 30 through October 8 production are NOW AVAILABLE on Eventbrite.com: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199028®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fghosts-of-placer-county-tickets-408874423407?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1