GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Capital Stage This Holiday Season

Welcome back to the Pemberley Estate of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s holiday hit trilogy - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY! Running November 29 – December 23, 2023 at Capital Stage.

The latest and final installment, GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, returns to the familiar characters of the beloved Jane Austen classic novel PRIDE & PREJUDICE, but with a greater scope of time and space.

Georgiana has invited her dear acquaintance Henry who share a budding romance, just as his best friend Thomas does when he meets Kitty. But courting was never a smooth affair, and despite their shared love of music, Georgiana and Henry are thrust apart until their paths cross again years later in London. This Sacramento Premiere, directed by Janis Stevens (FOOL FOR LOVE, AMERICAN BUFFALO, BETRAYAL, THE HOMECOMING, THE REAL THING, HEDDA GABLER) features the return of Kriston Woodreaux (PASS OVER, THE WICKHAMS), Devin Valdez (PREDICTOR, THE WOLVES, MISS BENNET, THE WICKHAMS), Brittni Barger (TRIBES, STUPID F##KING BIRD, MISS BENNET, THE WICKHAMS), Elyse Sharp (MACBETH, THE REAL THING, MISS BENNET), Nicole Anne Salle (THE GREAT LEAP, MISS BENNET), and Megan Wicks (THE ARSONISTS, HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING). Plus this Sacramento Premiere will feature current Apprentice Fatemeh Mehraban (Capital Stage debut) and Apprentice Alum Andrew Fridae (2022 Apprentice Showcase SEEN). 


GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

By Lauren M. Gunderson

& Margot Melcon

Directed by Janis Stevens

Sacramento Premiere

Georgiana Darcy is an accomplished pianist but wary of romance. Kitty Bennet is a bright-eyed optimist and a perfect best friend. These two younger sisters are ready for their own adventures in life and love, starting with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent. Meddlesome families and outmoded expectations won’t stop these determined friends from forging their own way in a holiday tale filled with music, ambition, sisterhood, and forgiveness in the third and final play in the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy.

     
Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon’s CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY trilogy is among the most produced plays in America over the last few years. Audiences can’t get enough of the heartwarming familiarity of Christmas at the Darcy family estate. Lauren is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I AND YOU and THE BOOK OF WILL, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and John Gassner Award for Playwriting, and a recipient of the Mellon Foundation’s Residency with Marin Theatre Company. With Margot Melcon (dramaturg and director of New Play Development at the Marin Theatre Company) they co-authored the MISS BENNET plays, and THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE premiered off-Broadway and at Audible.com.




2023 Regional Awards


