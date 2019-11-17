Full Cast Announced For Reading Of PAPER OR PLASTIC

As it prepares for its upcoming public reading on the campus of UC Davis, folk-rock musical Paper or Plastic has announced the full casting for the evening presentation produced by Ground & Field Theatre Festival and Bike City Theatre Company by special arrangement with The Jade/Anthony Company.

Noah Mac, finalist from Season 13 of The Voice, will lead the cast as "Gabe" alongside Mackenzie Johnson who stars as "Paige"; Lisa Halko as "Ellyn", Paige's dependant mother; and Jacob Michael as Paige's best friend "Xander". In addition, the cast will include Davis, CA locals Tara Henry as Gabe's mother "Johanna", and Kevin Gish as father "Joel" with Talia Friedenberg reading the role of the ruthless "Angelica Ford" and Lisa Quoresimo reading for "Charity", owner of the general store for which Paige and Gabe work.

As previously announced, the chorus features performers from the GFTF Ensemble, including Naveen Bhat, Alyssa Buchthal, Ben Carter, Olivia Caserta, Joseph "JP" DeLeon, Katie Halls, Erolina Kamburova, Charlie Lavaroni, Shannon McCoy, Stephanie Nielsen, and Noah VanderVeer-Harris.

Paper or Plastic has a book by dramaturg Hazel Jade and her writing partner Jeff Brown with music and lyrics by Joe Stevens and Keaton Wooden. And the show has been developed with director Mindy Cooper (Chicago, Titanic), and Dan Pardo serves as the music supervisor and creates music arrangements and orchestrations.

This public reading will have a presentation on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm PST, at the Della Davidson Performance Studio in Nelson Hall on the campus of UC Davis. To RSVP for the reading and sign up for email alerts, please visit PaperMusical.com.

Per the press release, the synopsis reads: Paige is adapting to her family's new normal after her parents' very public divorce. Gabe wants nothing more than to escape his parents altogether. What do these two seniors from Nichols Hills, Oklahoma have in common? They both work for Singleton's General Store and have to decide their futures now. Through an achingly beautiful folk/rock score, Paper or Plastic explores the journey these two will take in search of something real, proving that chasing your dreams is hard to do at any age.

Following this developmental reading, Paper or Plastic is said to have its eyes set on an Off-Broadway production next fall, though casting and information will be announced at a later time.





