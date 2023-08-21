Family Friendly Comedian Daniel Carillo Headlines August LAB At Placer Repertory Theater

August 27th's Collaboration LAB theme is PERCOLATION: Creative ideas develop and speak to us.

August 21, 2023

A hit with Placer Repertory Theater's audience members in March 2023, Comedian Daniel Carillo returns to headline the August 27 Collaboration LAB, held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse on the border of Rocklin and Roseville.

In addition to the family-friendly comedy of Daniel Carillo, visual artist Connie McLennan will be featured, alongside musicians/singers/songwriters Timothy Nutter (Art Theater of Davis) and Craig Dunlap (Sacramento region performer) and playwright Scott Charles (Dinners with Augie). Audience members are invited to share during the open stage portion of the LAB. Creatives from the visual and performing arts, cultural and humanities organizations and disciplines are welcome. 

The August 27 Collaboration LAB headliner, comedian Daniel Carillo started stand-up comedy in 2011 and has performed in clubs all around California, including San Jose Improv, Comedy Store, Cobb's and Sacramento Punchline. According to Daniel he has also performed “in front of many empty chairs.” Daniel is instantly likeable with stories of his family, unique upbringing, and travels. He also produces an incredible comedy show in Lake of the Pines, California, which boasts nationally renowned headliners like Larry Bubbles Brown, Sammy Obied, Kabir Singh and Mickey Joseph. For Placer Rep, Daniel shares a family-friendly comedy set.

August 27th's Collaboration LAB theme is PERCOLATION: Creative ideas develop and speak to us. Creatives will present their work and describe their creative process “or they'll share something then hunker down in a corner with a free slice of pizza and a beer to enjoy other presenters -- because not everyone is keen to talk about their creativity or receive feedback,” said Matthew Heyer, Color Commentator for the LAB. “And we're really excited to see which presenters or audience members will win this month's prizes at the LAB's drawing with gift cards and passes from PRIMO, DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT and CINEMARK.”

Creatives and representatives from arts & cultural organizations take to the open stage after the pre-booked presenters share, to round out the evening. From visual and performing artists, crafters, designers, writers, architects and historians to representatives of civic and cultural organizations, Collaboration LAB has seen a vast variety of creativity shared at its LABs from 2020 to present.

Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and offers wine, beer, soft drinks, and the full Cool River menu of items available for purchase, as Placer Rep provides a couple free pizzas in the room so everyone can have a slice and enjoy the show.

 

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Onsite presenters and the audience who reserved their seats on Eventbrite.com are eligible for the monthly drawing of $100 in prizes. August's prize sponsors are PRIMO on Sunset in Rocklin, Blue Oaks CINEMARK in Rocklin and DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT on Pleasant Grove in Roseville. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).




