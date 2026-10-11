DRACULA: A MELODRAMA To Be Presented By Placer Repertory Theater

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Fresh from its sold-out mainstage production at the Sun City Lincoln Hills grand ballroom, Placer Repertory Theater’s new play, Dracula: a Melodrama ends its opening run of public performances as it swoops into Roseville Host Lions Clubhouse on Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17th with performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This show of thrills, humor and romance is designed for general audiences ages 7 and up.



“We’re thrilled to complete the opening run of our Dracula public performances with a small-scale, intimate version of the production. The new play, as directed for this run, comes alive in smaller venues that allow for not only connection with the audience, but opportunities for volunteers to join in and take part in the storytelling,” said T.S. Forsyth, Playwright/Director of Dracula: a Melodrama. “We invite audiences to join in from their seats or volunteer to play with us onstage. And we’re grateful to our 2025 patrons for their feedback at last year’s stage readings so we could complete the development of the script and our performances for this 2026-2027 production.”



While October 16 and 17 in Roseville are the final dates for the opening run of Placer Rep’s Dracula: a Melodrama public performances, this 2026-2027 production is available for booking through June 2027, and in fact will perform October 27 for the Springfield at Whitney Oaks community.



There are two additional main season play offerings for Placer Rep’s 2026-2027 season with the theme of “Unmasking the Shadow.” The next production is Don Quixote de la Mental Institution (Working Title) in February – March 2027, a new immersive, devised work set in a mental institution activity room on visitors’ day and features a tour de force performance on an epic scale by Carson Sloan. Then, in April 2027, T.S. Forsyth’s new play Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet will be revealed. The new script is inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s first Holmes novel that introduces the main characters and shares the development of the Holmes & Watson bromance.



In addition to Placer Rep’s three main season plays, PRT 2026-2027 programming includes New Works Festival, New Works Showcase, School Tours and Family Theater and VAPA education outreach programming plus special shows and events. Discount tickets are available via Placer Rep’s brand-new online Shows & Events Portal: OnTheStage.Tickets/Placer-Repertory-Theater.

Dracula: A Melodrama will be performed October 16-17 at Roseville Host Lions Clubhouse, 107 Sutter Avenue, Roseville, CA. Tickets can be purchased at: https://Onthestage.tickets/Placer-Repertory-Theater

About The Cast & Creative Team:

Teresa Stirling Forsyth – Producing Artistic Director, Director, Playwright, Designer. With an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS in Business Management & Leadership, this former Silicon Valley high-tech VP and critically acclaimed professional director/playwright also plays the role of Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. Previously, the artistic director for two San Francisco based touring theater companies, university educator, and founder/board president of an economic & workforce development nonprofit organization, her performing arts background includes international tours as an actor/singer/dancer, and director/ playwright for national and international touring productions with renowned professional performing artists, such as Brenda Wong Aoki (AEA/SAG/AFTRA), and companies like Dell’Arte Players (AEA). Projects on which Forsyth worked performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, Mark Taper Forum, Dallas Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theater and many renowned international venues, and received Dramalogue Awards, Critics Circle Awards, Indy Award: Best Spoken Word Album, Broadway World Awards, the Gloria Burt Fellowship, as well as numerous grants from the NEA, NEH, CAC, ACPC and corporations. She is a member of the professional organizations: The Dramatists Guild of America (DGA), Stage Directors & Choreographers Society (SDC) and the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE).



CARSON SLOAN – Dracula. Carson is a recent graduate of Jessup University with a major in Biology, but an engagement in and passion for their performing arts. At Jessup he was featured in many roles such as Percy Blakeney in The Scarlet Pimpernel, and Harold Hill in The Music Man. Carson currently sings and dances with the Pops Chorale and Orchestra, and previously, he performed for much of his youth with Rocklin Community Theater, playing such roles as Riff in West Side Story and Officer Lockstock in Urinetown. Carson first worked with Placer Repertory Theater playing Fabien Dei Franchi in The Corsican Brothers, followed by the titular role of Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of The Four. For 2025-2026, he is cast as the characters Van Helsing, Hamlet and Sherlock Holmes.



JOHN CABLAO – Jonathan Harker / Miss Lucy. Pretty Good Wife at the July New Works Showcase was John’s first acting opportunity with Placer Repertory Theater. John starred as Jonathan Harker in season 2025’s script-in-hand preview of Placer Rep’s Dracula in development. John is a regular with Placer Rep School Tours & Family Theater. He recently played the role of Valere in American River College’s production of The Miser. He’s had the pleasure of working with the companies Teatro Espejo and Interactive Entertainment in the past. He’s a trained actor, classical vocalist, and has a showcase of previous works on his YouTube channel johncablaomixtape.



MEGHAN MULLANEY – Miss Mina Murray. Meghan studied acting and film production at John Paul the Great Catholic University in San Diego. Throughout her time in school she became well versed in the methods of Stanislavsky, Adler, and Meisner. She has an extensive background in contemporary, classical, and Shakespearean acting. Her favorite roles have been Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and the Countess Andrenyi in Murder on the Orient Express. She currently works for Motion Pictures Institute, where she can assist in the creative development of scripts and the editing of films. She plays Mina for School Tours.



TRISTAN SLOAN – Miss Mina Murray Oct 1 & 27. A graduate of Bennington College with a major in Dramatic Arts and minors in French and Music, a few of Tristan’s credits include Amalia Balash in She Loves Me, Irina Arkadina in The Seagull, a member of the Apprentice Acting Core at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and a Mint Theatre Fellow at the Lucille Lortel Foundation. Tristan performs locally (POPS, Jessup University) and produces the arts at John Adams Academy. Tristan originated the Mina role in Dracula (2025) and she reprises that role in October 2026.



CASSIE MOSHER – Professor Van Helsing. Cassie has performed in many theatres around the Greater Sacramento area. Favorite roles include Lucy Harris in Jekyll & Hyde, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Inga in Young Frankenstein (Davis Musical Theatre Company), Fiona in Shrek the Musical, Tanya in Mamma Mia! (State Theatre Acting Company), Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Placer Community Theater) and various characters including Romeo and Hamlet in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Hummingbird Theatre Company). She has also previously worked with Sacramento Theatre Company, Sacramento River Trains and KVEI, and can also be seen in many local films, including TFO’s Grunk the Smasher, premiering in IMAX on September 12, 2026. She is currently a performance arts coach at Dream Theatre Inc. in Roseville CA. Cassie has been nominated for BroadwayWorld Sacramento awards and received the Outstanding Achievement for Supporting Female in a Musical award from the Elly Awards.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 05 Hrs 32 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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