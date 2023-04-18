Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LAB

Guest Host Funny Robert, Comedian, is joined by headliner James Caldie, composer and former Broadway performer, and features Singer/Songwriter/Musician Craig Dunlap and other creative presenters at the April 23 Collaboration LAB being held in its new venue, the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse.

A graduate of the San Francisco Comedy College, guest-host Funny Robert, has performed throughout the western U.S. in locations such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Reno, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas and was briefly seen on the TV show Last Comic Standing. "I'm looking forward to a microbrew on draft and to either kill onstage or die onstage - it doesn't matter which -- because Morty the Mortician will be in the house and he'll have my back either way," joked Funny Robert. Some of the creatives who have reserved a slot on April 23 include:

James Caldie - Composer, Performer

Craig Dunlap - Singer/Songwriter/Musician

Allison Arredondo - Novelist/Author

Morty the Mortician - Comedian

Funny Robert - Comedian.

After the pre-scheduled presentations, creatives in the audience are encouraged to take to the open stage to present or promote their work or organization

Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and suits a large variety of presenters from poets, designers and musicians to visual and performing artists, crafters, cultural groups and comedians. Wine, beer and soft drinks are available for purchase, and Placer Rep provides a couple pizzas for the room. "What I love about Collaboration LAB is that we've created a warm and safe space for creatives to share, seek feedback and find supporters or collaborators," said Matt Heyer, the LAB Color Commentator.

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Presenters and audience members alike register for FREE on Eventbrite.com to ensure their seat at the live event and secure their eligibility for the monthly drawing for $100 in prizes (must be present onsite to win). The monthly prize is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).