Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LAB

The event is set for April 23.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LAB

Guest Host Funny Robert, Comedian, is joined by headliner James Caldie, composer and former Broadway performer, and features Singer/Songwriter/Musician Craig Dunlap and other creative presenters at the April 23 Collaboration LAB being held in its new venue, the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse.

A graduate of the San Francisco Comedy College, guest-host Funny Robert, has performed throughout the western U.S. in locations such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Reno, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas and was briefly seen on the TV show Last Comic Standing. "I'm looking forward to a microbrew on draft and to either kill onstage or die onstage - it doesn't matter which -- because Morty the Mortician will be in the house and he'll have my back either way," joked Funny Robert. Some of the creatives who have reserved a slot on April 23 include:

  • James Caldie - Composer, Performer
  • Craig Dunlap - Singer/Songwriter/Musician
  • Allison Arredondo - Novelist/Author
  • Morty the Mortician - Comedian
  • Funny Robert - Comedian.

After the pre-scheduled presentations, creatives in the audience are encouraged to take to the open stage to present or promote their work or organization

Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and suits a large variety of presenters from poets, designers and musicians to visual and performing artists, crafters, cultural groups and comedians. Wine, beer and soft drinks are available for purchase, and Placer Rep provides a couple pizzas for the room. "What I love about Collaboration LAB is that we've created a warm and safe space for creatives to share, seek feedback and find supporters or collaborators," said Matt Heyer, the LAB Color Commentator.

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Presenters and audience members alike register for FREE on Eventbrite.com to ensure their seat at the live event and secure their eligibility for the monthly drawing for $100 in prizes (must be present onsite to win). The monthly prize is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).




Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre Photo
Review: WINNIE-THE-POOH Captures Our Hearts at the B Street Theatre
What did our critic think of WINNIE-THE-POOH at B Street Theatre?
Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES O Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE
Harris Center For The Arts will present the final National Geographic Live! event of its 2022-2023 season: David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes – Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm.
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film Showcase Photo
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film Showcase
The 36th annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase presented by Catalina Museum for Art & History is recognized as one of the world’s longest running annual celebrations of Silent Film.
4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week Photo
4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week
Sierra Stages will present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.

More Hot Stories For You


Craig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LABCraig Dunlap Will be Featured at Placer Rep's April LAB
April 18, 2023

Guest Host Funny Robert, Comedian, is joined by headliner James Caldie, composer and former Broadway performer, and features Singer/Songwriter/Musician Craig Dunlap and other creative presenters at the April 23 Collaboration LAB being held in its new venue, the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse. 
Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICEHarris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE
April 14, 2023

Harris Center For The Arts will present the final National Geographic Live! event of its 2022-2023 season: David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes – Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm.
Catalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film ShowcaseCatalina Museum For Art & History Presents The 36th Avalon Silent Film Showcase
April 14, 2023

The 36th annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase presented by Catalina Museum for Art & History is recognized as one of the world’s longest running annual celebrations of Silent Film.
4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week4000 MILES Plays One Night Only at Miners Foundry Next Week
April 12, 2023

Sierra Stages will present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.
Sacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This MonthSacramento Theatre Company to Host Two-Day Theatre Arts Festival This Month
April 3, 2023

The Sacramento Theatre Company is gearing up to host the Sacramento Theatre Arts Festival! 
share