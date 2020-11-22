City Theatre at Sacramento City College Presents 'Zoom for the Holidays' Series

City Theatre at Sacramento City College will present a virtual series of plays, Zoom for the Holidays.

Zoom for the Holidays is a holiday inspired festival treat of ten new short plays just for you to unwrap by Joy Hall Gee, Jes Gonzales, David Martin, Stephen Mason, John Paul Nevans, Micahel Pollock, Roberta Ramirez Sanchez, & Donya Wicken. The series is directed by Luther Hanson.

Dates:

Nov. 30 & Dec. 7 LIVE at 7:30 pm

Dec. 4, 5, 11 & 12 RECORDED from Live Broadcast at 7:30 pm

Dec. 6 & 13 RECORDED from Live Broadcast at 3:00 pm

Tickets to all performances are pay-what-you-can.

Learn more at http://www.citytheatre.net/index.php.

