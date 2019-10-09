City Theatre Presents a Special Relaxed Performance of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

City Theatre at Sacramento City College is excited to be currently presenting The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. The play's central character, Christopher, is a teenage boy with Asperger Syndrome. Due to a series of events, his life is turned upside down and he must deal with people and situations despite his fears. The play performs through October 20 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm in the Art Court Theatre on the Sacramento City College campus. An additional sensory-friendly relaxed performance will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 pm.



The development of relaxed performances began in England in 2011 as a direct result of an incident at a theatre involving a young woman with Tourette syndrome. Her tics and verbal outbursts caused audience members to complain and she was asked to watch the play from the sound booth. She found this to be humiliating and she informed management of this. Her experience raised awareness in theatre professionals and they saw that it was time to make theatre an inclusive enjoyable experience for ALL theatre patrons.



Relaxed performances aim is to provide a comfortable visit to the theatre for individuals on the Autism spectrum as well as those with anxiety, sensory disorders, communication or learning difficulties, developmental differences or dementia.



What can audience members expect at a relaxed performance? The sound will be lowered and patrons will be advised of any upcoming loud noises. Lighting will be dimmed and the theatre will never be completely dark. Patrons may talk and vocalize as they wish and will not be asked to be quiet. Audience members may leave and re-enter the seating area if needed. A "calming corner" will be available for patrons who feel the need to relax and regroup. Activity areas with craft supplies will be available in the lobby. Our goal is to provide a sensory friendly, no judgment, inclusive theatre experience so our audience members may enjoy the show in the way they see fit.



Ticket prices for are $18 General Admission; $15 Seniors, Military/Veterans, SARTA members, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for students with IDs. A special performance on Thursday, October 10, has all tickets at $10. Group rates are available. All details and tickets are available online at citytheatre.net or by calling 916-558-2228.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.





