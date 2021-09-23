City Theatre Changes Performance Dates For MR. BURNS

City Theatre, at Sacramento City College, has forwarded by one week the performance dates of the play Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, due to increased vigilance around COVID protocols. The live streaming production will now open Thursday, October 7 and performs through Sunday, October 17.

This imaginative dark comedy by Anne Washburn asks what will endure when the cataclysm arrives-when the grid fails, society crumbles, and we're faced with the task of rebuilding? The play features music composed by Michael Friedman. Mr. Burns will be directed by Christine Nicholson with musical direction by Jonathan Blum. The production will be performed live by the actors at Sacramento City College and presented online in real-time for the audience.

PERFORMANCE DATES REVISED: The production opens Thursday, October 7, and plays through Sunday, October 17. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $15 General Admission and $10 for students. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.