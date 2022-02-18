Celebrate Different and Shared Perspectives at Placer Rep's February LAB

Through a theme of "Gazing Out," this month Placer Repertory Theater's ColLABoration LAB focuses on recognizing exciting differences and shared commonalities as new works and ideas are presented on Wednesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. both live in Roseville and via Zoom. The hosts at this monthly incubation and networking program are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, and Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director.

A partial line-up of features, profiles and presenters include:

Langston Hughes (video) - American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist. Guggenheim Fellowship winner, 3 honorary doctorates

Duke Ellington & Ella Fitzgerald (music) - Duke: American composer, pianist, orchestra leader, 1999 Pulitzer Prize winner. Ella: American jazz singer, winner of 14 Grammys, National Medal of Arts and Presidential Medal of Freedom

Jian Wang (live presenter & video) - visual artist

Katie Walton (live presenter) - movement coach

Roseville Historical Society (discussion) - "Murder at the Hotel Belvedere" event

T.S. Forsyth (live) - Update on new history play "Ghosts of Placer County"

PRT: Rifts In Time (live/slideshow) - monthly interactive theater program update

John Coltrane (music) - American jazz saxophonist and composer, 2007 Pulitzer Prize winner

Creatives from the arts, culture and humanities who wish to present and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Visit Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event (also livestreamed via Zoom) or email outreach@placerrep.org. "Presenters typically try out new material or share their new work, or perform in order to hone their presentation skills. Other attendees seek collaborators, or they market themselves or their group," said the host, Kevin Foster. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage/mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater in-person and via Zoom, on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2022. This program is FREE, and currently unfunded. You may donate to Placer Repertory Theater via their website (Placerrep.org) or reach out to development@placerrep.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (/PlacerRep), social media: PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).