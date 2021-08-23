Capital Stage to Require Proof of Vaccination To Enter the Venue

Due to the recent rise in cases, Capital Stage is updating their COVID-19 Safety Policy: They are no longer accepting negative COVID-19 test results for entry into the theatre. They are only accepting proof of complete vaccination (2 doses) 14 days prior to attending a performance.

GUIDELINES FOR PATRONS:

To attend a performance, you must present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 (with a second dose at least 14 days prior to the date of the performance) with a valid photo ID, as follows:

A CDC Vaccination Card.

A photo or copy of your CDC Vaccination Card.

A digital record of your vaccination from https://covid19.ca.gov/.

Negative COVID-19 test results will no longer be accepted.

They appreciate the patience of their patrons during these changing times, and ask them to understand that everyone's safety is their top concern.

If patrons already purchased an in-person ticket for their opening show HOLD THESE TRUTHS and were planning on bringing a negative test result in stead of proof of vaccination, THEY ask them to please call the Box Office at 916-995-5464 to reschedule their performance, request a refund, or request access to the digital version of the show.