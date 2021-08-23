Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Capital Stage to Require Proof of Vaccination To Enter the Venue

Negative COVID-19 test results will no longer be accepted.

Aug. 23, 2021  
Due to the recent rise in cases, Capital Stage is updating their COVID-19 Safety Policy: They are no longer accepting negative COVID-19 test results for entry into the theatre. They are only accepting proof of complete vaccination (2 doses) 14 days prior to attending a performance.

GUIDELINES FOR PATRONS:

To attend a performance, you must present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 (with a second dose at least 14 days prior to the date of the performance) with a valid photo ID, as follows:

A CDC Vaccination Card.

A photo or copy of your CDC Vaccination Card.

A digital record of your vaccination from https://covid19.ca.gov/.

They appreciate the patience of their patrons during these changing times, and ask them to understand that everyone's safety is their top concern.

If patrons already purchased an in-person ticket for their opening show HOLD THESE TRUTHS and were planning on bringing a negative test result in stead of proof of vaccination, THEY ask them to please call the Box Office at 916-995-5464 to reschedule their performance, request a refund, or request access to the digital version of the show.


