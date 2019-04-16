California Stage Theater Reads DOROTHEA PUENTE'S MURDER JUKEBOX

Ray Tatar, Artistic Director of California Stage Theater, is offering a few seats for people interested in following the development of a play from the reading of a first draft through to the opening night of the finished play.

Tatar remarked that our playwright - Mark Loewenstern has presented us with a searing vision of the complex Ms. Puente. Part con-artist, part schemer, and altogether consummate liar, Dorothea wormed her way into the good graces of the social services system, the police department and even the inner circle of the Bishop of Sacramento. Falsely portraying herself as a wealthy Mexican immigrant, she presented herself as a benefactor of the Latino community, taking elderly men into her home as boarders. Over the years, Dorothea cashed and spent the government checks of several "boarders" -- until their remains were found buried in her front yard. The play mirrors "Arsenic and Old Lace" in real life, and there is still plenty to learn from it.

Directed by Megan Cooper, "Dorothea Puente's Murder Jukebox" will be read by Janis Stevens, Richard Falcon, Ernesto Bustos, Erin Renfree, Jim Anderson, Olivia Lopez,, Richard Winters, and Joss Lucio.

California Stage is a nonprofit-partnered theater company dedicated to encouraging arts created by Californian artists. It reflects a California state of mind in choosing its work.

The Reading of "Dorothea Puente's Murder Jukebox" will be held at the Wilkerson Theater at 7:00 PM on April 27th. We are located at 1725 25th Street in Midtown Sacramento. A donation of $20 is suggested. Due to limited seating, reservations are required. They may be made by phone at 916-451-5822 or online at Calstage.org.

California Stage's 2019-2020 Pass is now available for $100 and may be purchased online at www.calstage.org or by calling (916) 451-5822. All shows will take place at the R25 Arts Complex, a three-venue center located at 1725 25th Street on the corner of 25th and R Streets in Midtown Sacramento.

California Stage Theater is a non-profit partnered theater serving The Greater Sacramento Area with live events and performing arts that celebrate the history and cultural needs of our community since 1991.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You