Brooke Shields, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Tituss Burgess, and More Will Headline Broadway and Vine's 2023 Concert Series in Napa Valley

Broadway and Vine, a nonprofit organization bringing the best of Broadway to the best of Wine Country, kicks off its summer season on Tuesday, June 27 with Emmy Award and SAG Award nominee Tituss Burgess (TV: "Schmigadoon," "Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt," Broadway: Jersey Boys, Disney's The Little Mermaid) at Tre Posti Vineyards in Napa Valley.

The vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer with Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Award Winner Darren Criss (TV: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," Broadway: American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How to Succeed in Business...) at Carneros Resort's Hilltop Vineyard on July 28.

Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster ("Younger," The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Drowsy Chaperone) will appear on August 2 at a Napa Valley vineyard estate. Actress, model, author, entrepreneur, and Broadway star, Brooke Shields (Wonderful Town, Chicago, Cabaret, Grease, The Addams Family) will appear on August 29 in an intimate concert at an exclusive vineyard estate.

On August 16, Erika Henningsen (TV: "Girls 5 Eva," Broadway: Mean Girls, Les Misérables) will headline with special guest Kyle Selig (Broadway: Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon); and on September 26, Julian Ovenden (TV: "Downton Abbey," Broadway/West End: South Pacific, Butley) will perform with Scott Frankel, both at Tre Posti. World renowned Pianist and composer, Natalie Tenenbaum (Lang Lang's Disney Songbook, David Byrne's American Utopia, MJ: The Musical, Mean Girls) will be featured throughout the summer as this year's emerging artist. Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.



The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Chateau Montelena, Gargiulo Family Vineyards, Frog's Leap, PEJU, Lloyd Cellars, Arietta, Cervantes Family Vineyards, Titus, Prescription Vineyards and more. Chefs Peter Halikas, Nash Cognetti, and Jeffrey Jake will showcase their cuisine in the picturesque vineyard and resort settings. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org

Full Performance Lineup:

JUNE 27, 2023 7:00pm Tituss Burgess at Tre Posti

JUNE 28, 2023 7:00pm Natalie Tenenbaum at Meadowood Resort

JULY 28, 2023 7:30pm: Darren Criss at Carneros Resort

AUGUST 2, 2023 7:30pm: Tony Award Winner Sutton Foster at a Napa Valley Vineyard Estate

AUGUST 16, 2023 7:30pm: Erika Henningsen at Tre Posti

AUGUST 17, 2023 5:00pm: A Taste of Broadway with Natalie Tenenbaum at Estate Yountville

AUGUST 29, 2023 7:00pm: Brooke Shields at Napa Valley Vineyard Estate

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 6:30pm: Julian Ovenden with Scott Frankel at Tre Posti