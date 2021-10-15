Black Lives Matter Mural At Capital Stage Vandalized

Capital Stage has issued a statement regarding the vandalization of its Black Lives Matter mural:

"On Tuesday morning Capital Stage discovered that our Black Lives Matter mural, painted by Leon Willis in the Spring of 2021, on the front of our theatre at 2215 J Street was vandalized.

The vandals splattered black and yellow paint over a significant portion of the mural. The police CSI unit was called and took a report, captured photos and worked with neighboring businesses to see if the crime was caught on any cameras. A representative for the police department said, "the incident is being investigated as a possible bias or hate crime."

Our primary concern is the physical and emotional safety of our staff, artists and patrons. This is not only an attack on our building, but an attack on the entire Sacramento community.

Our staff has begun the process of cleaning the mural, and we are working with the artist to complete the restoration. We remain committed to seeking out unheard, underrepresented, and underprivileged voices to embrace in our theatre and in our community. We will continue to focus on creating bold live theatre with an antiracist perspective.

Anyone with information regarding the event should contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471."